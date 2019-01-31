English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Rename Dadar Metro Rail Station as 'Shiv Sena Bhavan', Says Sena MP
The Shiv Sena Bhavan, the party's headquarters, is located at Dadar in central Mumbai.
Anil Desai said the Western Railway as well as the Central Railway already have two stations named as Dadar in the area. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Mumbai: A Shiv Sena MP on Thursday demanded that the Dadar metro rail station, which is coming up near the
party's headquarters, be renamed as 'Shiv Sena Bhavan'.
Rajya Sabha member Anil Desai made this demand in a letter written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The Shiv Sena Bhavan, the party's headquarters, is located at Dadar in central Mumbai.
Desai said the Western Railway as well as the Central Railway already have two stations named as Dadar in the area.
He argued that in view of the existing railway stations of the same name, there was no need of christening the metro station, part of the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Line or Line 3, also as Dadar.
"The metro station concerned is coming up near the historic structure 'Shiv Sena Bhavan' constructed by late party chief Balasaheb Thackeray. Bus stops near it are also known as 'Shiv Sena Bhavan'," Desai said in the letter.
He observed that some stations on the metro line, such as Science Museum, Siddhivinayak and Shitaladevi, were named based on their proximity to these places.
"Considering these aspects, I insist that Dadar metro station is renamed as Shiv Sena Bhavan," Desai said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
party's headquarters, be renamed as 'Shiv Sena Bhavan'.
Rajya Sabha member Anil Desai made this demand in a letter written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The Shiv Sena Bhavan, the party's headquarters, is located at Dadar in central Mumbai.
Desai said the Western Railway as well as the Central Railway already have two stations named as Dadar in the area.
He argued that in view of the existing railway stations of the same name, there was no need of christening the metro station, part of the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Line or Line 3, also as Dadar.
"The metro station concerned is coming up near the historic structure 'Shiv Sena Bhavan' constructed by late party chief Balasaheb Thackeray. Bus stops near it are also known as 'Shiv Sena Bhavan'," Desai said in the letter.
He observed that some stations on the metro line, such as Science Museum, Siddhivinayak and Shitaladevi, were named based on their proximity to these places.
"Considering these aspects, I insist that Dadar metro station is renamed as Shiv Sena Bhavan," Desai said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra: It Shocks Me How Nick Has Not Been Corrupted and is So Family-Driven
- 'The Batman' to Release in 2021, Ben Affleck Steps Down as DC Universe's Bruce Wayne
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Could Be the Love Story Bollywood Has Been Waiting For
- Renault-Nissan Group Sold Most Cars Last Year, VW Tops the List With Trucks Included
- UAE Protests Over Qatari Players' Eligibility at Asian Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results