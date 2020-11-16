Rename Jawaharlal Nehru University as Swami Vivekanand Varsity, Demands BJP Gen Secy

BJP national general secretary and former Karnataka minister CT Ravi on Monday demanded that Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) be renamed as Swami Vivekananda University as the life of "Bharat's patriotic Saint will inspire generations to come".

"It is Swami Vivekananda who stood for the "Idea of Bharat". His philosophy & values signify the "Strength of Bharat". It is only right that Jawaharlal Nehru University be renamed as Swami Vivekananda University. Life of Bharat's patriotic Saint will inspire generations to come," he tweeted.

Four days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda in the JNU campus and asserted that people may have ideological differences but ideology should be seen supporting and not opposing the nation in matters of national interest.

The prime minister said the statue in the campus will inspire everyone and instill courage and compassion that Swami Vivekananda wanted to see in everyone. Jawaharlal Nehru University has long been considered a citadel of the Left, with student unions affiliated to it calling the shots in the campus. The BJP and Hindutva groups, including RSS’ student wing ABVP, have often claimed that those with “anti-national” sentiments have found support from the Left-affiliated bodies.

CT Ravi is known for his controversial remarks. Recently he had suggested that "love jihad" should be criminalised in Karnataka. Like Yogi Adityanath, he too said that a law was need to curb it. Later, the matter was discussed in the BJP's executive committee meeting in Mangaluru and Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa had announced that his government would bring in such a legislation "soon".