Renovation of Sealdah Metro Station To Be Completed Before Kali Puja

The Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation, which operates metro train services across Kolkata, has expedited the renovation work at the Sealdah metro station. According to the KMRC authorities the Sealdah metro station will be opened to the commuters with a new look before Kali Puja.

The beautification work around Sealdah Metro is almost complete with few final touches remaining. According to officials of the Kolkata Metro Railway sources, parking spaces from the upper gate of the station are almost complete and roads near the station area will also be repaired as leftover construction work is completed.

“The work underground and overground is going on as expected. The overhauling of the Sealdah station will be completed before Kali Puja. With the modernisation of the Sealdah station, we are hopeful that thousands of commuters will use the metro services from here,” said a Kolkata Metro Rail official.

The official further added that the Sealdah metro in the coming days will be the most important and busy station. “The development of the metro stations is being done keeping the convenience and safety of the passengers in mind,” added the officer.

The official further added that the Kolkata Metro station is at least 18.5 meters below the ground. On one side of the Sealdah station is Phoolbagan metro station and on the other side is Esplanade metro station.

According to a top official of ITD-CEM, which handles the construction work, told the media that Sealdah station is going to be a very important junction as people from different parts of the suburb will come here to catch a metro for their destination.

The Sealdah metro station has at least 9 stairs at multiple ends for entry and exit, a total of 18 escalators have been placed, 26 ticket counters for the convenience of Kolkata Metro passengers. The metro station also has special ticket counters and lifts for physically challenged people.

The metro station has a total of three platforms. One of the platforms will be kept as an island platform, which means in case of too much crowd the third platform will be used.

Sources also added that the Railway Safety Commissioner will possibly visit the Sealdah metro station in the second week of October. The Kolkata metro plans to start services in the Sealdah station by Durga Puja.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here