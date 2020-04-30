Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Renowned Author Ruskin Bond to Narrate His Stories on All India Radio

Recorded over telephone from his cottage in Mussoorie, it is expected that the stories will bring some cheer to listeners, especially the young adults who are the target audience.

PTI

April 30, 2020, 4:55 PM IST
Renowned Author Ruskin Bond to Narrate His Stories on All India Radio
File image of writer Ruskin Bond.

New Delhi: As part of Prasar Bharati's initiative to keep its listeners engaged during the lockdown, All India Radio (AIR) will broadcast a series of short stories by renowned author Ruskin Bond which will be read by the writer himself.

The series will commence from May 1 and will be available on Akashvani's terrestrial as well as digital platforms, an AIR statement said.

Titled 'Bonding over the Radio', the series will initially run for 15 days and will feature stories exclusively handpicked for AIR by the multiple award winning essayist and novelist.

Ranging from autobiographical sketches to ghost and fantasy stories, boarding school tales, animal and family anecdotes and even young love, the endearing and enduring tales will be narrated by the much-loved author in his inimitable style.

Recorded over telephone from his cottage in Mussoorie, it is expected that the stories will bring some cheer to listeners, especially the young adults who are the target audience.

The broadcasts will be available on Prasar Bharati's mobile app NewsOnAir as well as on three channels -- FM Gold, Indraprastha and AIR Live News 24x7 at 7.10 am and 10.10 pm daily.

The initiative is a collaborative production between the External Services Division and the central English features unit of the AIR.

