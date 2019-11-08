Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Renowned Bengali Author and Padma Shri Awardee Nabaneeta Dev Sen Passes Away at 81

A prolific writers, Nabaneeta Dev Sen had published more than 80 books in Bengali and went onto win the Sahitya Akademi Award and the Padma Shri.

Sujit Nath | News18

Updated:November 8, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Renowned Bengali Author and Padma Shri Awardee Nabaneeta Dev Sen Passes Away at 81
File photo of Babaneeta Dev Sen. (Image : IANS)

Kolkata: Renowned Bengali author Nabaneeta Dev Sen passed away at 81 years following a prolonged illness on Thursday evening.

She breathed her last around 7.35 PM after suffering from multi-organ failure. Sen had been battling with cancer for sometime now. Born on January 13, 1938, Sen was the daughter of poet-couple Narendra Dev and Radharani Devi.

She had graduated from Presidency College and received her master’s degree from Jadavpur University. She then took a Masters with Distinction from Harvard University following which she went onto complete her PhD and post-doctoral research at Indiana University, University of California at Berkley and Cambridge University.

She was also a University Grants Commission Senior Fellow at the University of Delhi. Sen retired in 2002 as the Professor of Comparative Literature at Jadavpur University. In 1999, she was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award and in 2000 she was given the Padma Shri award.

She had published more than 80 books in Bengali. Her first collection of poems ‘Pratham Pratyay’ was published in 1959. In 1959, she married Amartya Sen, an economist and academician, who was later awarded the Nobel prize in 1998. In 1976, however, Nabaneeta and Amartya filed for a divorce.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram