Renowned Bengali Author and Padma Shri Awardee Nabaneeta Dev Sen Passes Away at 81

Kolkata: Renowned Bengali author Nabaneeta Dev Sen passed away at 81 years following a prolonged illness on Thursday evening.

She breathed her last around 7.35 PM after suffering from multi-organ failure. Sen had been battling with cancer for sometime now. Born on January 13, 1938, Sen was the daughter of poet-couple Narendra Dev and Radharani Devi.

She had graduated from Presidency College and received her master’s degree from Jadavpur University. She then took a Masters with Distinction from Harvard University following which she went onto complete her PhD and post-doctoral research at Indiana University, University of California at Berkley and Cambridge University.

She was also a University Grants Commission Senior Fellow at the University of Delhi. Sen retired in 2002 as the Professor of Comparative Literature at Jadavpur University. In 1999, she was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award and in 2000 she was given the Padma Shri award.

She had published more than 80 books in Bengali. Her first collection of poems ‘Pratham Pratyay’ was published in 1959. In 1959, she married Amartya Sen, an economist and academician, who was later awarded the Nobel prize in 1998. In 1976, however, Nabaneeta and Amartya filed for a divorce.

