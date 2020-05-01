Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Renowned Gurudwaras in Maharashtra's Nanded Shut After Pilgrims Tested Covid-19 Positive

The number of COVID-19 patients in this batch that left from Nanded, some 250 kilometres from here, to Punjab stands at 148.

PTI

Updated:May 1, 2020, 5:11 PM IST
Renowned Gurudwaras in Maharashtra's Nanded Shut After Pilgrims Tested Covid-19 Positive
Representative image only.

Mumbai: The holy Takht Hazur Sahib Sachkhand Gurudwara and Gurudwara Langar Sahib in Nanded in Maharashtra were sealed on Friday after a batch of pilgrims who left from here to Punjab were found infected with the coronavirus during tests conducted in the northern state, officials said.

The number of COVID-19 patients in this batch that left from Nanded, some 250 kilometres from here, to Punjab stands at 148 as on Friday, an official said. "The gurudwara and langar (community kitchen) have been closed from Friday," he said. Speaking on the issue, Superintendent Gurvinder Singh Wadhwa said, "District and civic officials reached the gurudwara in the morning today and directed that it be closed and the langar service be stopped."

Wadhwa added that the batch of pilgrims who left from here to Punjab had been tested at the local government hospital for the virus and none showed any symptoms. The pilgrims had made halts at Indore, one of the country's worst coronavirus-affected cities, Bhilwara and

Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, and Bhatinda in Punjab en route, gurudwara functionaries said.

Baba Balwinder Singh of Langar Sahib said there are some 175 people from different states in the complex at the moment and no one is allowed to go out or come in due to the outbreak.



