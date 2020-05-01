Renowned Gurudwaras in Maharashtra's Nanded Shut After Pilgrims Tested Covid-19 Positive
The number of COVID-19 patients in this batch that left from Nanded, some 250 kilometres from here, to Punjab stands at 148.
Representative image only.
Mumbai: The holy Takht Hazur Sahib Sachkhand Gurudwara and Gurudwara Langar Sahib in Nanded in Maharashtra were sealed on Friday after a batch of pilgrims who left from here to Punjab were found infected with the coronavirus during tests conducted in the northern state, officials said.
The number of COVID-19 patients in this batch that left from Nanded, some 250 kilometres from here, to Punjab stands at 148 as on Friday, an official said. "The gurudwara and langar (community kitchen) have been closed from Friday," he said. Speaking on the issue, Superintendent Gurvinder Singh Wadhwa said, "District and civic officials reached the gurudwara in the morning today and directed that it be closed and the langar service be stopped."
Wadhwa added that the batch of pilgrims who left from here to Punjab had been tested at the local government hospital for the virus and none showed any symptoms. The pilgrims had made halts at Indore, one of the country's worst coronavirus-affected cities, Bhilwara and
Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, and Bhatinda in Punjab en route, gurudwara functionaries said.
Baba Balwinder Singh of Langar Sahib said there are some 175 people from different states in the complex at the moment and no one is allowed to go out or come in due to the outbreak.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Posts Emotional Tribute To Rishi Kapoor: His Ashirwaad Made Me Who I Am Today
- Watch: Food Delivery Man Breaks Down after a Customer Orders Birthday Cake for Him
- Intel 10th-Gen Desktop CPUs Are Here Headed by the Mighty 10-Core Core-9 10900K
- How Kim Jong Un Smuggled His Armoured Mercedes-Benz Limo Into North Korea Despite Ban
- Apple Services Business Hits All-Time Record to Soften The COVID Impact on The iPhone Sales