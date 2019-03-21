English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Renowned Indian Artist Haku Shah Passes Away at 85
Shah was also a cultural anthropologist. He carried out extensive field research and documentation on rural and tribal arts and crafts, traditions and folk lore, and established a tribal museum at Gujarat Vidyapith.
Haku Shah was 85.
Loading...
New Delhi: Renowned Indian artist Haku Shah, best known for his themes of tribal and folk art, passed away on Thursday following a cardiac arrest at his home in Ahmedabad. He was 85.
"He had been ill for sometime and was admitted in hospital for a week but we brought him back home. He had a cardiac arrest and passed at around 2.30 pm today," Shah's photographer son Parthiv told PTI.
Born on March 26, 1934, Shah did his Masters in Fine Art under renowned artists like K G Subrahmanyam. A large part of his work was deeply influenced by tribal art and culture, as well as the Bhakti movement, especially its Nirguna poetry.
Shah was also a cultural anthropologist. He carried out extensive field research and documentation on rural and tribal arts and crafts, traditions and folk lore, and established a tribal museum at Gujarat Vidyapith.
"He was a curator there for several years which was to become his last legacy," the family said in a statement.
Fondly known as "Haku bhai", the award-winning artist also set up the first of its kind Crafts Village - Shilpgram in Udaipur in Rajasthan in the 1980s.
Shah, who published his memoirs, "Manush" in 2009, received several awards including the Padma Shri (1989), the Jawarharlal Nehru Fellowship and the Kala Ratna for his contribution to art.
The artist's final rites will be performed on Friday morning in Ahmedabad.
"He had been ill for sometime and was admitted in hospital for a week but we brought him back home. He had a cardiac arrest and passed at around 2.30 pm today," Shah's photographer son Parthiv told PTI.
Born on March 26, 1934, Shah did his Masters in Fine Art under renowned artists like K G Subrahmanyam. A large part of his work was deeply influenced by tribal art and culture, as well as the Bhakti movement, especially its Nirguna poetry.
Shah was also a cultural anthropologist. He carried out extensive field research and documentation on rural and tribal arts and crafts, traditions and folk lore, and established a tribal museum at Gujarat Vidyapith.
"He was a curator there for several years which was to become his last legacy," the family said in a statement.
Fondly known as "Haku bhai", the award-winning artist also set up the first of its kind Crafts Village - Shilpgram in Udaipur in Rajasthan in the 1980s.
Shah, who published his memoirs, "Manush" in 2009, received several awards including the Padma Shri (1989), the Jawarharlal Nehru Fellowship and the Kala Ratna for his contribution to art.
The artist's final rites will be performed on Friday morning in Ahmedabad.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manmarziyaan was A Good Crossover Even for Anurag Kashyap, Says Taapsee Pannu
- At 'PM Narendra Modi' Trailer Launch, Vivek Oberoi Responds Brilliantly When Asked If He'd Join Politics
- Thanos aka Josh Brolin Says Happy Holi on Instagram, Gets Love From Indian Fans
- Vivo X27 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 710 SoC Announced
- K-pop Star Jung Joon-young Arrested for Secret Sex Videos Scandal
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results