Renowned Lucknow Cardiologist Dr Fazal Karim Who Saved Thousands of Lives Dies of Coronavirus

The Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in Uttar Pradesh as on Wednesday the renowned cardiologist of Lucknow, Dr Fazal Karim, lost his life battling Corona. Dr Karim was the head of the cardiovascular department of Era Medical College and was infected with Corona on April 9. His condition became more serious due to brain stroke four days ago. Since then the prayers for his well-being were being done on all social media platforms.

Dr Karim was not just known as a good cardiologist, but also a great human being and was always helping the poor and the needy. At the age of 46, Dr Fazal Karim earned his name in the world of medical experts. He did MBBS from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh. He got his MD and DM Cardiology from PGI Chandigarh. Dr Karim had been working at Era Medical College since 2015.

Speaking on the demise of Dr Karim, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of Era University, Meesam Ali Khan, said, “Dr Fazal was more like a family to us and his death is a great loss to mankind. On this occasion, we strengthen our resolve to serve the needy and poor patients, our service will be a true tribute to this great soul on behalf of all of us.”

Meanwhile, as per the official government data, 29,824 fresh cases of Covid-19 along with 266 fatalities were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours on Wednesday. On the other hand, 35,903 people were discharged. On Tuesday, 186,588 samples were tested in the State, so far a total of 40,328,141 samples have been tested in the State. So far, the first dose of vaccine has been given to 9,975,626 people in the State. The second dose of vaccine has been given to 2,113,088 people so far.

