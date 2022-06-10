Renu Khatun Case: Police Arrests 2 Who Helped Man Chop off His Wife's Hand in Bengal

Family members of Renu Khatun, 23, whose right palm was chopped off allegedly by her husband on Sunday in a bid to prevent her from joining a nursing job at a government hospital, are determined to help her get her life back on track.

Two persons were arrested from Nadipara of Talgram of Bharatpur Police Station on Thursday. The suspects were identified as Ashraf Ali Sheikh and Habib Sheikh. When the detainees were taken to Katwa sub-divisional court, the judge ordered 6 days of police custody of them. Police have earlier arrested husband Sariful Sheikh alias Sher Mohammed, accused of cutting off his wife Renu’s hand in Ketugram.

Renu Khatun, the victim, recently got a job as a nurse in a state-run hospital after preparing for it for the past three years. She was to join the service next week. The incident took place early on Sunday morning when Renu Khatun, 23, was in her sleep and Sariful Sheikh alias Sher Mohammed, along with his two friends, used a machete to chop off her hand.

The investigation revealed that while cutting off his wife’s hand, her husband Sher Mohammad Sheikh hired two more miscreants. Police arrested the two accused from Murshidabad after searching for the culprits. Ashraf Ali Sheikh and Habib Sheikh were arrested from Nadipara in Talgram of Bharatpur Police Station on Thursday. According to police sources, Sher Mohammad hired two miscreants through his cousin Chand Mohammad to cut off his wife’s hand. However, the arrested two said that they did not know at all that his wife’s wrist would be cut off. Despite the contract of 5 thousand rupees, they got only 500 rupees from Sher Mohammad.

However, the families of the two who have been arrested claim that none of them is involved in the incident and is being falsely accused. “We were sleeping at home,” said Mamtaz Begum, sister of Habib Sheikh. Suddenly the police came and raided our house. We didn’t understand anything. Why did the police raid our house? My brother was upstairs. He was shouting his brother’s name. Then they arrested my brother and took him away. None of us was interrogated. But my brother can’t do that. He is being framed. Arrested Ashraf Ali’s mother Ayesha Bibi said, “My son is completely innocent.” He was at home. My innocent son has been framed on false charges.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.