Reopening Crime Files: Nithari, Neeraj Grover, Raman Raghav to Akku Yadav, Smiley Murder, Human Sacrifice | Murder Recap

In a case that shocked Delhi, the police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly murdering his live-in partner, chopping her body into 35 pieces and scattering them all across the city.

The man, identified as Aaftab, strangled his live-in partner Shraddha, 26, on May 18 after a fight, said police. He even purchased a big fridge to keep the pieces, they alleged.

He left his house at 2am over the course of the next 18 days to discard the pieces across Delhi.

Gruesome murder of #Shraddha: Butchered into 35 pieces@_anshuls and @anvitsrivastava bring you ground details Join the broadcast with @AnchorAnandN pic.twitter.com/VGQ94xHumL — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 14, 2022

As gory details emerge, a look at other murders that rocked the nation:

Kerala’s In-human Sacrifice: In the murky case of ‘human sacrifice‘ in Kerala that came to light in October 2022, two women were allegedly killed and their body parts were chopped as part of black magic in Elanthoor village of Pathanamthitta district. Three people, including a couple, were arrested. The arrested accused were Bhagaval Singh, a local massage therapist and a ‘traditional healer’, his wife Laila (59), both natives of Pathanamthitta; and Rasheed alias Muhammand Shafi, reportedly an ‘occult practitioner’ and the mastermind in the case. Laila testified the gruesome details of the killing wherein the flesh of the victims was eaten after the ‘human sacrifice’ act as part of black magic, News18 had reported. The flesh of one of the victim’s front rib had been cut off. The Angry Youngster: An 18-year-old school dropout accused of killing four security guards in six days in the MP cities of Sagar and Bhopal was arrested in September 2022. He was a loner who harboured unexplained “anger" since his childhood, reports later said. Shivprasad Dhurve, alias Shiva and Halku, the alleged serial killer, was identified from his Aadhaar card. He lived in Kekra village in the Sagar district. According to police, he targeted sleeping security guards and killed three of them in Sagar district and one in Bhopal. The first three killings occurred within 72 hours of each other earlier in the week, while the fourth victim, from Bhopal, died just hours before Dhurve was apprehended. The Smiley Murder: In 2017, the wife of a Mumbai police officer, who investigated the high-profile Sheena Bora murder case, was found stabbed to death. A smiley was drawn in her blood next to her body with the words: ‘Tired of her. Catch me and hang me’. The police later arrested their son, Siddhant, 21, who they said committed the crime as she repeatedly admonished him over his grades and refused to give him pocket money. The ‘Suit Case’: In 2019, Mumbai Police came across a mysterious case of a suitcase with body parts found floating at seaside in Mahim. The investigation later revealed a musician was killed, chopped and stuffed into the case by his 19-year-old adopted daughter Aaradhya Patil and her 16-year-old boyfriend. Aaradhya killed Ribello for exploiting her sexually and opposing her relationship with the boy, said police. Ribello was first attacked with a bamboo stick and his face smeared with a mosquito repellent before Patil and his boyfriend stabbed him at the guitarist’s Vakola flat. The couple used four sharp knives to cut the body into small pieces. The knives were heated before chopping the body parts that were stuffed in three suitcases and thrown in the Mithi river. The sweater, found with a few other clothes, in the suitcase helped solve the case. ‘Cyanide Mohan’: Mohan Kumar, or ‘Cyanide Mohan’ as he would come to be called, would trick women into taking contraceptives that were actually cyanide pills after having sex with them. He murdered approximately 20 women between 2005 and 2009. He is also said to have been involved in bank frauds and other financial forgeries. He was sentenced to death in December 2013. He was accused of luring women who couldn’t afford dowry or couldn’t find suitable husbands. He would murder them by giving them cyanide pills disguised as contraceptives and robbing them of their jewellery. Maria Susairaj-Neeraj Grover Case: Former Navy officer Emile Jerome and Kannada actor Maria Susairaj were convicted for killing television executive Neeraj Grover. According to the prosecution, Jerome had gone to Maria’s residence in Mumbai’s suburb Malad on May 7, 2008, where he got into a fight with Grover, 26, during which the naval officer stabbed the victim to death. Susairaj and Jerome later cut Grover’s body into pieces and disposed it of in Manor forest in neighbouring Thane. Justice in Court, Stabbed 70 Times, Penis Cut off: In 2004, Bharat Kalicharan, also known as Akku Yadav, a gangster, was lynched by a mob of 200-400 women in a courtroom in Nagpur for raping multiple women in the locality over the years. He was stabbed at least 70 times, and chilli powder and stones were thrown at him. One of his alleged victims also hacked off his penis. The women allegedly passed their knives around and kept stabbing him. They were eventually acquitted. ‘The Nithari Kand’: The Noida serial murders (also known as the Nithari serial murders or Nithari Kand) occurred in 2005 and 2006 in the home of businessman Moninder Singh Pandher in Sector-31, Noida, near Nithari village, UP. Moninder Singh was convicted in two of the five cases brought against him, and his servant Surinder Koli, who assisted him, was convicted in 10 of the 16 cases brought against him. They were both sentenced to death. The case was fraught with chilling details of murdered and missing children, and supposed cannibalism as well.

Two Nithari village residents reported in December 2006 that they knew the whereabouts of the remains of children who had gone missing in the previous two years: the municipal water tank behind house D5, Sector-31, Noida. They both had missing daughters and suspected Koli was involved in the disappearances. After one of the residents claimed to have discovered a decomposed hand, the police were called. Koli later confessed to killing six children and a 20-year-old woman known as ‘Payal’ after sexually assaulting them under the alias Satish. Following Koli’s confession, the police dug up the nearby land area, where they discovered the bodies. Allegations of a child pornography racket, organ trade, necrophilia and cannibalism made news. While some of these claims were dismissed as rumours, investigators did not deny the possibility of others. The ‘Delhi Butcher’: Between 1998 and 2007, Chandrakant Jha befriended, then murdered and dismembered 18 victims in west Delhi. His first murder occurred in 1998, for which he was arrested and imprisoned until 2002, when he was released due to a lack of evidence. Following his release, he went on a killing spree. Shekar and Umesh came first in 2003, followed by Guddu in 2005, Amit in 2006, and Upender and Dalip in 2007. He would make friends with migrant labourers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and assist them in finding small jobs. Later, petty disagreements over things like theft, lying, or being a non-vegetarian would lead to him strangling them to death. Jha enjoyed taunting the police by leaving dismembered body parts around the city and outside the Tihar Jail with notes, daring the cops to apprehend him. In February 2013, he was found guilty on three counts of murder and received two death sentences as well as life imprisonment until death. Charles Sobhraj, ‘The Bikini Killer’: Between 1975 and 1976, Charles Sobhraj murdered 12 people in various parts of South East Asia. Sobhraj, unlike other killers, used to kill his victims and then rob them of their money to fund his lavish lifestyle. He would gain the trust of his potential victims by rescuing them from a problem that he had caused. He was dubbed the ‘Bikini Killer’ after the bodies of two women in floral bikinis were discovered. He was apprehended in India and imprisoned from 1976 to 1997. He was later arrested in Nepal in 2004, and he is now serving his second life sentence. Raman Raghav, the ‘Jack Reaper of India’: Raman Raghav, also known as ‘Pyscho Raman’, terrorised Mumbai’s slum dwellers in the 1960s. He used to kill his victims with a baton. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was arrested, but he confessed to killing 23 people. His confession, however, was highly suspect given that he was not mentally stable. In 1995, he died of kidney failure. In his confession, he admitted to murdering 41 people along the GIP (Great Indian Peninsular Railway, as the Central Railway (India) was then known) line in 1966 and nearly a dozen in the suburbs in 1968. He most likely killed many more people.

