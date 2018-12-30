LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Repair Works Hit Bengaluru Metro Rail, Services to Remain Affected on December 31

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:December 30, 2018, 11:34 PM IST
File photo of Bengaluru metro.
Bengaluru: Due to the ongoing maintenance work at Trinity Metro Station in Bengaluru, the rail services between MG Road and Indiranagar stations will be restored on January 1, 2019 instead of December 31, 2018, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) said in a statement today. The services were suspended on December 28, 2018.

BMRCL will continue to run free bus services between Cubbon Park and Byappanahalli stations on December 31, 2018. The bus service will operate from between 11 pm on December 31 and 2pm on January 1, 2019.

Train services between Mysore Road and MG Road stations and between Indiranagar and Byappanahalli stations will continue to be operational.

Services will be normal on the rest of the network.

The maintenance works at Trinity Metro Station is expected to be completed on Sunday night and the restoration of tracks, signalling and testing of the systems will be carried out on Monday night.



