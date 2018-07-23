Repatriated Brus in Mizoram Demand Equal Share in Rehabilitation Package

As the Ministry of Home Affairs and Mizoram Government is all set to repatriate thousands of Brus from Tripura relief camp before 30 September, the Brus have now demanded the same rehabilitation package. An Equal Package Demand Committee headed by Elvis Chorky has threatened to boycott repatriation of the remaining Brus from Tripura unless they receive the same package.While speaking to News18, Elvis Chorky said: "There are around 1,712 families who have already returned to Mizoram since 2010. Recently we learnt that repatriation package has been increased to a great extent. We feel it is our right to demand the same. We believe in first come first serve basis and demand equal package".Equal Right Demand Committee was formed on 20 July in Mamit. The committee will take initiatives to demand and pressurise the government to give the same package to the repatriated families who are currently living in Mamit, Kolasib and Lunglei district of Mizoram."We will wait till 16 August and if there is no proper assurance from the Government of India, we will definitely launch an agitation and boycott the remaining repatriation", Chorky added.The already repatriated Bru families received a one-time package of Rs 80,000 per month per family and free ration for a period of one year when they returned to Mizoram."Our lives have changed completely since returning to Mizoram. Our children go to school, some families are into farming, while some still practice jhum cultivation. We lead peaceful and normal lives. Yet, many of us lives in a pathetic condition and the package would mean a lot,” said Elvis Chorky.The repatriated Bru families have several times highlighted the package issue with the central government, with no positive response. This time, the Equal Package Demand Committee is determined to get the demands met.Despite the recent withdrawal of Brus Displaced People's Forum (MBDPF) leaders from the quadripartite agreement, the Mizoram government is all set to repatriate the remaining Brus from August 14.As per the agreement, the Centre would deposit Rs four lakh in the bank account of each repatriated family which could be withdrawn after three years and a housing assistance to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh would be disbursed to each family. Each family would also be provided with monthly assistance of Rs 5,000 for two years and free ration for the same period.