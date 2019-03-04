LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Repeat 'Jai Hind' After Every Flight Announcement and with 'Fervour': Air India to Crew

A similar directive was issued to the pilots by chairman and managing director, Ashwani Lohani, during his first stint, in May 2016.

March 4, 2019, 10:40 PM IST
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Air India crew will now have to say "Jai Hind" after every flight announcement "with much fervour", an official advisory of the airline said on Monday.

"With immediate effect, all (crew) are required to announce ''Jai Hind'' at the end of every announcement after a slight pause and much fervour," read the advisory issued by Capt Amitabh Singh, Director of Operations.

A similar directive was issued to the pilots by Chairman and Managing Director, Ashwani Lohani, during his first stint, in May 2016.

"The captain of a flight should often connect with passengers during the journey and, at the end of first address, using the words ''Jai Hind'' would make a tremendous impact," Mr Lohani said in a communication to his staff in May 2016.
