English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Repeat 'Jai Hind' After Every Flight Announcement and with 'Fervour': Air India to Crew
A similar directive was issued to the pilots by chairman and managing director, Ashwani Lohani, during his first stint, in May 2016.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Air India crew will now have to say "Jai Hind" after every flight announcement "with much fervour", an official advisory of the airline said on Monday.
"With immediate effect, all (crew) are required to announce ''Jai Hind'' at the end of every announcement after a slight pause and much fervour," read the advisory issued by Capt Amitabh Singh, Director of Operations.
A similar directive was issued to the pilots by Chairman and Managing Director, Ashwani Lohani, during his first stint, in May 2016.
"The captain of a flight should often connect with passengers during the journey and, at the end of first address, using the words ''Jai Hind'' would make a tremendous impact," Mr Lohani said in a communication to his staff in May 2016.
"With immediate effect, all (crew) are required to announce ''Jai Hind'' at the end of every announcement after a slight pause and much fervour," read the advisory issued by Capt Amitabh Singh, Director of Operations.
A similar directive was issued to the pilots by Chairman and Managing Director, Ashwani Lohani, during his first stint, in May 2016.
"The captain of a flight should often connect with passengers during the journey and, at the end of first address, using the words ''Jai Hind'' would make a tremendous impact," Mr Lohani said in a communication to his staff in May 2016.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'IPL Remains Gold Standard for Leagues Around World' - ICC
- Remembering India’s Funny Man Jaspal Bhatti on His 64th Birth Anniversary
- Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Getting Married in Christian Wedding Ceremony Next Month: Report
- How Instagram Exposure Could Ruin Children's Eating Habit
- High Society: Domestic Goddess Martha Stewart to Advise Cannabis Company
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results