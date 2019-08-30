Repeat Traffic Offenders to be Named and Shamed, Fined Higher Penalties Sunday Onwards

To tame habitual traffic offenders, enforcement agencies will be allowed to put names of repeat offenders who violate traffic rules like jumping red signal, using mobile phone while driving, drunk driving, racing or blocking the way of emergency vehicles in public domain.

For the first time, the government has made a provision in the amended Motor Vehicle Act to name and shame repeat offenders by uploading the details of their offenses for people to see, reported Times of India.

Along with being named and shamed, the repeated offenders will be slapped with higher fines besides facing the risk of going to jail. The driving licences (DLs) of repeated offender may also be cancelled in certain cases.

The report mentioned that the Act recently notified by the road transport ministry says that while for the first offense driving licence can be suspended for three months, for second or any subsequent offense the DL can be revoked. The amended law says, "..where a driving licence is revoked under this section, the name of the holder of such driving licence may be placed in the public domain in such manner as may be prescribed by the central government."

The officials of transport ministry said that the framework of naming and shaming the errant drivers for nine types of the offence will be notified soon. "Largely, violations that fall under the dangerous driving category have been brought under this provision. We will make the rules before this provision is enforced. However, higher fine and penalties for these offenses will come to effect from September 1 (Sunday)," a ministry official was quoted by TOI saying.

In case of these offences, the traffic police will forward the seized driving licences to the concerned licensing authority, which will have the power to cancel the licence or let go the driver after recording the detailed reasons for doing so.

The new law also specifies that the driving licences of repeated offenders will be returned at the end of the period of disqualification only if they successfully complete the driver refresher training course. The reports said that the states can also mandate the provision for "community service" for the repeat traffic rule violators.

Higher penalties have been notified by the transport ministry for these offences. For example, first offence of drunk driving will be up to six months jail and/or Rs 10,000. For repeat offence, the person will get a jail term for up to two years and/or Rs 15,000.

For jumping red light or using mobile phone while driving will attract 6-12 months jail term and/or fine of Rs 5,000 for the first offence. Repeat offence will attract two years jail and/or Rs 10,000 fine.

Traffic police in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai have been provided with hand-held devices which will help them check past offences by drivers.

