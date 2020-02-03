Take the pledge to vote

Repeated Firings at Protest Sites Due to PM Modi's 'Continued Silence', Says Yechury

BJP leaders, including MP Parvesh Verma and Union minister Anurag Thakur, have been sent notices by the EC over their hate speeches during the ongoing campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls.

PTI

February 3, 2020
Repeated Firings at Protest Sites Due to PM Modi's 'Continued Silence', Says Yechury
File photo of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Monday said the repeated cases of firings at the Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh areas here were a direct outcome of the "continued silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ministers and BJP leaders incite violence.

Leaders of the saffron party including MP Parvesh Verma and Union minister Anurag Thakur have been sent notices by the Election Commission over their hate speeches during the ongoing campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls.

"Repeated firings are an ominous and direct outcome of continued silence of PM as ministers and BJP leaders incite violence. That one incident happens after another points to complicity. Peaceful protesters are demonised while those instigating & initiating violence go scot-free, tweeted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

On Sunday two unidentified persons allegedly opened fire outside Jamia Millia Islamia, police said. No one was injured in the attack.

Earlier on January 30, a minor fired at anti-CAA protesters preparing to march from Jamia towards the Rajghat, injuring a student.

Two days later, a 25-year-old fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where a protest against the new citizenship law has been going on. No one was hurt in the incident

"When govt ministers provoke violence or thuggery, then no one is safe. Govts are responsible for every citizen's safety. Peaceful protests is a right of every citizen. All govts must respect that. Dissent is democracy. It cannot be met with hate-speech by those in high offices," he tweeted.

"Law and order in the national capital comes under the Centre. Responsibility and accountability for repeated provocative violent incidents falls directly and solely on the Union home minister and the Prime Minister," he tweeted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
