Report Claiming Unemployment in India at 45-Year High Not 'Verified', Says NITI Aayog

The comments came after a Business Standard report stated that National Sample Survey Office’s Periodic Labour Force Survey recorded the unemployment rate in the country at a 45-year-high of 6.1 percent in 2017-18.

News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2019, 7:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The NITI Aayog on Thursday said the report claiming that the unemployment rate has risen to 45-year high is not "verified". It further said that it is "not correct" to use this report as final.

The comments came after a Business Standard report stated that National Sample Survey Office’s Periodic Labour Force Survey recorded the unemployment rate in the country at a 45-year-high of 6.1 percent in 2017-18.

"Data collection method is different now, we are using a computer assisted personal interviewee in the new survey. It is not right to compare the two data sets, this data is not verified. It is not correct to use this report as final," said Rajiv Kumar, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman.

Two independent members of the National Statistical Commission had resigned this week after the government allegedly failed to publish the report that was prepared last month.

Rajiv Kumar underlined that the government did not release the data on jobs and that its report is still in the works.

“When the data is ready we will release it,” said Kumar.

Documents reviewed by the Business Standard showed that unemployment rate was at its highest since the 1972-73 period, from when the employment data is comparable. In comparison, the unemployment rate stood at 2.2% in 2011-12, during the United Progressive Alliance’s second term, according to the survey.




