Reports of Death of Gangster Vikas Dubey's Father False, Says UP Official

An Uttar Pradesh official on Monday night refuted claims that the father of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was shot dead in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police last week, died of a heart attack.

Bilhaur CO Santosh Singh said such reports being circulated on WhatsApp were false.

On July 3, eight police personnel, including a DSP, were gunned down in Bikru village by the henchmen of Vikas Dubey. Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop after the police team entered the village past July 2 midnight to arrest the gangster.

Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10 after police claimed that he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area where the vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident.