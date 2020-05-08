INDIA

1-MIN READ

Reports of Fresh Gas Leak at Visakhapatnam Plant Incorrect, Says LG Polymers

File photo of firefighters outside the LG Polymers in Vizag. (PTI)

The company also said that all necessary measures were being used to keep the temperatures under control. Styrene gas had leaked from a tank at the plant.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 6:10 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: LG Polymers on Friday said there was no fresh gas leak at its Visakhapatnam plant and it has requested authorities to evacuate local residents living in the vicinity of the plant as a precautionary measure.


As many as 11 people died and around 1,000 were affected by styrene gas leak at the plant on Thursday early morning.


"We would like to clarify that the situation at the plant is currently under control and media reports of a second leak are incorrect," LG Polymers said in a statement.


The company also said that all necessary measures were being used to keep the temperatures under control. Styrene gas had leaked from a tank at the plant.


"We have requested authorities for evacuation of residents as a precautionary measure," LG Polymers said.


The company was working closely with the authorities to contain the damage and ensure the safety and health of all local residents and employees, it added.


LG Polymers is part of South Korea-based chaebol LG.


In a report submitted to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the district administration said that it might take 18-24 hours for the remaining vapour to polymerise and turn safe.


Over 60 per cent of the styrene vapour that leaked from the tank has polymerised so far and all chemical tanks at the plant are safe, District Collector V Vinay Chand said on Friday.


"Styrene monomer is normally in a liquid state and is safe below a temperature of 20 degree celsius. But because of the malfunctioning of the refrigeration unit, the chemical started gasifying," the collector said on Thursday quoting a preliminary report by the Factories Department.

