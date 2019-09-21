Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Reports of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Signing Bond to Secure His Release Baseless: Hurriyat

The Hurriyat said the Mirwaiz continued to be under house arrest since 5 August at his residence, and as such his access to people and communication is 'extremely limited'.

PTI

Updated:September 21, 2019, 7:03 PM IST
File photo of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
File photo of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
Srinagar: The moderate Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday termed as "baseless" the reports of its chairman having signed a bond to secure his release.

Official sources had on Friday said the Mirwaiz was among seven individuals, detained following the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, who have signed bonds to secure their release.

"The news item carried by some newspapers quoting sources that the Hurriyat chairman has been released after signing a bond is extremely baseless," the Hurriyat said in a statement here.

The conglomerate said the Mirwaiz continued to be under house arrest since 5 August at his residence, and as such his access to people and communication is "extremely limited".

"The conglomerate is firm on its principle stand on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and stands with the people in this unprecedented situation that all are facing," the Hurriyat said.

