Reports of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Signing Bond to Secure His Release Baseless: Hurriyat
The Hurriyat said the Mirwaiz continued to be under house arrest since 5 August at his residence, and as such his access to people and communication is 'extremely limited'.
File photo of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
Srinagar: The moderate Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday termed as "baseless" the reports of its chairman having signed a bond to secure his release.
Official sources had on Friday said the Mirwaiz was among seven individuals, detained following the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, who have signed bonds to secure their release.
"The news item carried by some newspapers quoting sources that the Hurriyat chairman has been released after signing a bond is extremely baseless," the Hurriyat said in a statement here.
The conglomerate said the Mirwaiz continued to be under house arrest since 5 August at his residence, and as such his access to people and communication is "extremely limited".
"The conglomerate is firm on its principle stand on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and stands with the people in this unprecedented situation that all are facing," the Hurriyat said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Delhi Cab Drivers Carry Condoms in First-Aid Box and it's Not Just for Safe Sex
- 'Bhindi,' Coconut, 'Hing' and Raw Turmeric: Chefs Reveal Their Most Hated Ingredients
- Netizens Compare Virat Kohli's Hairstyle in Throwback Picture with Salman Khan's Tere Naam Hairdo
- Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor Save a Paparazzi From Getting Hurt; Watch Video
- Sony Bravia A9G OLED Master Series Review: The TV to Buy If You Are Rich Enough