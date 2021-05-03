Reports That Centre Has Not Placed Fresh Orders for Covid Vaccines Incorrect: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday denied media reports alleging that the Centre has not placed fresh orders for COVID-19 vaccines with the two vaccine manufacturers — Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech — in the country. In a statement, the ministry refuted claims that the last order for vaccine doses was placed in March, 2021.

“These media reports are completely incorrect, and are not based on facts. It is clarified that 100% advance of Rs. 1732.50 cr (after TDS Rs. 1699.50 cr) was released to Serum Institute of India (SII) on 28.04.2021 for 11 crore doses of Covishield vaccine during May, June and July, and was received by them on 28.04.2021. As on date, against the last order of 10 crore doses for supplies of Covishield vaccine, 8.744 crore doses have been delivered till 03.05.2021," the statement read.

It further said that an advance of Rs. 787.50 cr was release on April 28 to Bharat Biotech India Ltd (BBIL) for 5 crore Covaxin doses for the months of May, June and July. “As on date against the last order of 02 crore doses for supplies of Covaxin vaccine, 0.8813 crore doses have been delivered till 03.05.2021," it said. Hence, the statement said it is incorrect to say that fresh orders have not been placed.

Following the government statement, the Serum Institute of India tweeted in support saying, “We endorse this statement, & the authenticity of the information. We have been working closely with the Government of India for the past year & thank it for its support. We remain committed to ramping up our vaccine production to save every life we can."

We endorse this statement, & the authenticity of the information. We have been working closely with the Government of India for the past year & thank it for its support. We remain committed to ramping up our vaccine production to save every life we can. https://t.co/tLVPjOMp51— SerumInstituteIndia (@SerumInstIndia) May 3, 2021

On Sunday the health ministry said it has so far provided nearly 16.54 crore vaccine doses (16,54,93,410) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 15,76,32,631 doses. More than 78 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs which will receive over 56 lakh additional doses within the next 3 days, the ministry said amid reports of vaccine shortages.

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of COVID-19 vaccination started on Saturday. Registration for the new eligible population groups has commenced since April 28. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu app.

“More than 78 lakh COVID vaccine doses (78,60,779) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. Furthermore, more than 56 lakh (56,20,670) vaccine doses will be received in addition by them within the next 3 days," the ministry said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here