Reports That India Trying to Breach Indus Water Treaty 'False' and 'Far From Reality': Official
Commissioner (Indus) in the Jal Shakti Ministry P K Saxena said the reports were an attempt by Pakistan to divert the attention of its public from the 'real issues of gross mismanagement' of water resources.
File photo of the Indus river. (Reuters)
New Delhi: India on Wednesday dismissed reports in Pakistani media that it was trying to breach the Indus Waters Treaty, terming them "false" and "far from reality".
Commissioner (Indus) in the Jal Shakti Ministry P K Saxena said the reports were an attempt by Pakistan to divert the attention of its public from the "real issues of gross mismanagement" of water resources.
"The reports of India's attempt of breach of Indus Waters Treaty has been rejected as false and far from reality. The building of perception that the water scarcity in Pakistan is because of India, bears no relation whatsoever to the reality on the ground," Saxena told PTI.
The reports state that following the abrogation of provisions of Article 370, the Indian government has stepped up efforts to breach the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) to pave the way for construction of dams on the water flowing into Pakistan.
The reports also stated that Indian diplomats have started quietly lobbying like-minded UN members.
They claimed that Delhi is circulating a draft stating that it needs to act on several options, including construction of new dams in its territory, to counter environmental impacts of climate change, including fog, in its neighbouring countries.
According to the Indus Water Treaty between New Delhi and Islamabad, the usage of water of the Indus and its five tributaries flowing from India to Pakistan have been
divided.
Ravi, Beas and Sutlej are eastern flowing rivers, while Indus, Jhelum and Chenab flow towards the west.
It is India's right to design the projects on western rivers within the limiting conditions imposed by the treaty, Saxena said.
Of the total 168 million acre feet (MAF), India's share of water from these three rivers is 33 MAF, which is nearly 20 per cent.
India uses nearly 93-94 per cent of its share under the Indus Water Treaty. The rest of the water remains unutilised and goes to Pakistan.
"Pakistan uses nearly 90-93 per cent in agriculture against average of 70-75 per cent and about two-thirds of water is wasted due to traditional practices," he said.
Out of the Pakistan's share of 135 Million Acre Foot (MAF), about 30-35 MAF flows down the sea and more than 30 MAF is what Pakistan calls system loss which is nothing but a "theft by the influential", he added.
"This wastage of water is twice the India's share in the Indus waters," Saxena added.
