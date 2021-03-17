Reports that Nita Ambani Will Be a Visiting Lecturer at BHU are Fake: Reliance Spokesperson

Reliance Industries Limited has denied claims that its Executive Director Nita Ambani will be a visiting lecturer at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and has dubbed the reports as fake. “She hasn’t received an invitation from the BHU,” a spokesperson for the Reliance Industries said on Wednesday.

A few local media reports had stated that a proposal to make Nita Ambani a visiting professor was put forth last Friday at the BHU’s Centre for Women’s Studies and Development. However, it was pointed out that Nita Ambani or Reliance did not have anything to do with the proposal.

Professor Nidhi Sharma, coordinator of the Centre for Women’s Studies and Development, told news agency PTI that the proposal to make Nita Ambani a visiting professor was “sent to the authorities”. “Ambani is a woman entrepreneur. If she joins our centre, the women of Purvanchal will get the benefit of her experience.”

Reliance Industries has, however, put these claims to rest by saying that no such invitation has been received.

Reports also claimed that a professor, who was sent to meet students opposed to the idea, was filmed saying that the proposal was mooted internally at the concerned BHU wing without the involvement of Ambani.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio