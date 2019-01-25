Republic Day 2019: Deoband’s Darul Uloom Issues Advisory Asking Students to Avoid Travelling in 'Environment of Fear'

In an advisory issued on Thursday, Islamic seminary Darul Uloom of Deoband has issued suggested students not to travel in trains during the two-day vacation for Republic Day as “there is checking at several places and a feeling of uneasiness is caused”, resulting in an “environment of fear”.The advisory, issued by seminary’s hostel in charge Muneeruddin Usmani, tells them to avoid travel by trains and outings during the holiday to avoid hassles arising from ‘excess checking’. The statement further recommends students not to get involved in unnecessary arguments if they are to travel.The notice can be better understood in the context of how few years ago, the students of this seminary were beaten up brutally while traveling in trains.Written in Urdu, the notice reads, “Talaba-e-Aziz, Yaum-e-Jamhuriya ke mauqe par aap mukhtalif muqaamat ka safar karte hain. Jagah jagah checking hoti hai. Izteraabi kaifiyat paida ki jaati hai. Darr wa khauf ka mahaul bann jaata hai. In halaat ke pesh-e-nazar aap ko hidayat di jaati hai ki bila zarurat safar se bachein. Bila zarurat bahas va mubahis se gurez karein (Dear students, on Republic Day, you travel to different places. There is checking at one place after the other. A feeling of uneasiness is caused. An environment of fear is created. Keeping these circumstances in mind, you are advised to avoid travelling unless necessary. Avoid indulging in unnecessary arguments).”*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.