Republic Day 2020: All You Need to Know about Parade Route

The parade would see regiments of Army, Navy, Air Force, police and paramilitary forces march along the Rajpath. India’s defense prowess will also be on display with the latest missiles, aircraft, and weapon systems.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 25, 2020, 12:08 PM IST
Republic Day 2020: All You Need to Know about Parade Route
Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade early morning in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

India will celebrate the 71st Republic Day on January 26, 2020. The day will witness an extravagant parade that will start from Rajpath in New Delhi. The parade would see the might of armed forces, tableaux of six central ministries and 16 states and Union Territories.

The parade would also see regiments of Army, Navy, Air Force, police and paramilitary forces march along the Rajpath. India’s defence prowess will also be on display with latest missiles, aircraft, and weapon systems.

Republic Day 2020 parade will be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces.

Besides the President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, central ministers and various politicians will be present at the Republic Day 2020 parade.

President of Brazil Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be the chief guest for the 71st Republic Day.

The National Flag will be hoisted by the President of India after which Republic Day parade will commence.

Here’s the route of Republic Day 2020 parade.

Route of Republic Day 2020 parade:

Starting from Vijay Chowk, the parade will head towards Rajpath, ‘C’-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, cross Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg before ending at Red Fort.

