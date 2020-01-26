- Municipal Corporations 9/10
Republic Day 2020: Chinook and Apache Helicopters Make Debut on R-Day Flypast
The Chinooks can airlift diverse loads in remote locations. It is a heavy lift, twin rotor helicopter which has enhanced IAF's lift capability across a range of military and HADR missions.
Newly inducted Indian Air Force's (IAF) CH-47 Chinook fly during rehearsals for the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations, at Hindon Airbase, Ghaziabad. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Heavylift helicopter Chinook and attack helicopter Apache, both recently inducted in the Indian Air Force, took part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time on Sunday.

The Apache, on the other hand, is a versatile helicopter capable of firing air to air and air to ground missiles, rockets and front gun aided through fire control radar which can unleash havoc on the adversary.
It has provided the Indian armed forces a significant edge against the enemy on the battlefield.
