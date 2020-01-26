Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Republic Day 2020: Chinook and Apache Helicopters Make Debut on R-Day Flypast

The Chinooks can airlift diverse loads in remote locations. It is a heavy lift, twin rotor helicopter which has enhanced IAF's lift capability across a range of military and HADR missions.

PTI

Updated:January 26, 2020, 12:45 PM IST
Republic Day 2020: Chinook and Apache Helicopters Make Debut on R-Day Flypast
Newly inducted Indian Air Force's (IAF) CH-47 Chinook fly during rehearsals for the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations, at Hindon Airbase, Ghaziabad. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Heavylift helicopter Chinook and attack helicopter Apache, both recently inducted in the Indian Air Force, took part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time on Sunday.

The Chinooks can airlift diverse loads in remote locations. It is a heavy lift, twin rotor helicopter which has enhanced IAF's lift capability across a range of military and HADR missions.

The Apache, on the other hand, is a versatile helicopter capable of firing air to air and air to ground missiles, rockets and front gun aided through fire control radar which can unleash havoc on the adversary.

It has provided the Indian armed forces a significant edge against the enemy on the battlefield.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

