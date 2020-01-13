Republic Day 2020: Chinook, Apache to Take Part in Flypast for First Time
The 'Chinook' formation will comprise three newly-inducted transport helicopters in 'vic' formation, a senior IAF official said.
Newly inducted Indian Air Force's (IAF) CH-47 Chinook fly during rehearsals for the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations, at Hindon Airbase, Ghaziabad. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Newly-inducted attack helicopter Apache and transport chopper Chinook will take part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time on January 26, officials said on Monday.
The 'Chinook' formation will comprise three newly-inducted transport helicopters in 'vic' formation, a senior IAF official said.
Following them will be the 'Apache' formation consisting of the latest attack helicopters of the Indian Air Force.
The five attack helicopters would be flying in 'arrowhead' formation, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Carrots and Sweet Potatoes are Being Dropped for Animals in Australia Amid Bushfire Crisis
- Shraddha Kapoor Hilariously Trolls Varun Dhawan for Mr Lele First Look
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Instagram Launches New SlowMo, Echo, Duo Effects For Boomerang
- Ex-Bengaluru FC Manager Albert Roca Appointed as Coach of Hyderabad FC