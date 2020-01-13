Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Republic Day 2020: Chinook, Apache to Take Part in Flypast for First Time

The 'Chinook' formation will comprise three newly-inducted transport helicopters in 'vic' formation, a senior IAF official said.

PTI

Updated:January 13, 2020, 1:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Republic Day 2020: Chinook, Apache to Take Part in Flypast for First Time
Newly inducted Indian Air Force's (IAF) CH-47 Chinook fly during rehearsals for the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations, at Hindon Airbase, Ghaziabad. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Newly-inducted attack helicopter Apache and transport chopper Chinook will take part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time on January 26, officials said on Monday.

The 'Chinook' formation will comprise three newly-inducted transport helicopters in 'vic' formation, a senior IAF official said.

Following them will be the 'Apache' formation consisting of the latest attack helicopters of the Indian Air Force.

The five attack helicopters would be flying in 'arrowhead' formation, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram