Indian Embassy in Beijing Cancels Republic Day Ceremony Due to Coronavirus Outbreak in China
According to the latest reports, the death toll in the deadly coronavirus has climbed to 25 with confirmed cases rising sharply to 830, mostly in Hubei province. Beijing has reported 26 cases so far.
Travelers wear face masks as they line up at turnstiles at a train station in Nantong, eastern China's Jiangsu province. (Image: AP)
Beijing: The Indian embassy in China on Friday cancelled the Republic Day ceremony in view of the coronavirus outbreak which has killed 25 people and infected over 800 others.
The Indian mission here took to social media to announce the cancelation of the celebrations scheduled for January 26.
"In view of the evolving situation due to the coronavirus outbreak in China as well as the decision of the Chinese authorities to cancel public gathering and events,@EOIBeijing has also decided to call off the Republic Day reception scheduled to be held @EOIBeijing on January 26th," the embassy said on Twitter.
According to the latest reports, the death toll in the deadly coronavirus has climbed to 25 with confirmed cases rising sharply to 830, mostly in Hubei province. Beijing has reported 26 cases so far.
China has locked down eight cities including Wuhan to prevent the virus from spreading.
Embassy of India in Beijing, China issues advisory to travellers from China visiting India, in the light of the virus outbreak.
Embassy of India in Beijing, China issues advisory to travellers from China visiting India, in the light of #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/6Vi63kMtqx— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020
On Thursday, the embassy hosted Republic day reception in which Chinese officials and members of Beijing-based diplomatic community took part.
Vice Foreign Minister and China's former ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui was the Chief Guest at the reception.
Addressing the gathering, Indian ambassador to China Vikram Misri said that 2020 is an important year for the bilateral ties as it marks the 70th year of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
"It is worth noting that India was one of the first non-socialist countries to recognise the People's Republic of China (PRC). This is an important opportunity to review our journey and set new goals together," he said.
The second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held at Chennai last year was highly successful and productive, Misri said.
It provided new impetus for the growth of the India-China relations across the political, military economic and trade, cultural and people-to-people relations, he said.
A broader and deeper relations between the two countries can enable to serve as a factor of stability in a complex and evolving world, the Indian envoy said.
Seventy events will be held to mark the 70th year of diplomatic relations between the two neighbours.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Street Dancer 3D Box Office Prediction: Remo D'Souza's Dance Film Might Wash Off Varun Dhawan's Kalank
- Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala, Mahira Sharma Advise Paras Chhabra on Relationship with Akanksha Puri
- Tata Altroz Undercuts Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 by Atleast Rs 30,000
- Fourth Season of Indian Women's League Kicks Off in Bengaluru: Teams, Full Match Schedule
- WATCH | Zion Williamson Scores 17 Points in a Bit Over 3 Minutes on Much-awaited NBA Debut