Republic Day 2020: Delhi Metro Routes, Parking Details for R-Day

India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day on January 26, Sunday. In Delhi and National Capital Region, special security arrangements will be made at all the metro stations. As revealed in a detailed release by Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC), the services of Delhi Metro will be partially curtailed on R-Day 2020. Meanwhile, the parking lots will remain closed at all metro stations, starting 6 am on January 25 till 2 pm on January 26, 2020.

Here are the following changes:

Yellow Line (Huda City Centre-Samaypur Badli)

1. Entry & Exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will remain closed till 12 Noon on January 26.

2. Entry & Exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro will remain closed from 8:45am to 12 Noon.

3. Passengers will be allowed to interchange at the Central Secretariat station.

Violet Line (Raja Nahar Singh Marg-Kashmere Gate)

1. Entry & Exit at some gates of a few stations will remain closed till 12noon. These include ITO (Gate No 3, 4 & 6), Delhi Gate (Gate No 1, 4 & 5), Lal Quila (Gate No 4) and Jama Masjid (Gate No 3 & 4).

2. Services at all other gates and stations will remain open throughout the day.

Additionally, metro operations will start from 6 am on January 26. These include services on following lines:

· Dilshad Garden – Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) (Line 1)

· Jahangirpuri – Samaypur Badli (Line 2)

· Noida City Centre – Noida Electronic City (Line 3 and Line 4)

· Mundka – Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh (Line 5)

· Badarpur Border – Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) (Line 6)

· Majlis Park – Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 (Line 7)

· Ex Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake – Shiv Vihar (Line 7)

· Janak Puri West – Botanical Garden (Line 8)

· Dwarka -Najafgarh (Line 9)

