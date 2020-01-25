Take the pledge to vote

Republic Day 2020: Delhi Police on Alert, Security Arrangements Beefed Up in NCR

To keep a watch on the 8-km-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort, sharpshooters and snipers will be deployed atop high-rise buildings on Republic Day.

Trending Desk

January 25, 2020, 11:55 AM IST
Republic Day 2020: Delhi Police on Alert, Security Arrangements Beefed Up in NCR
Representative image.

Republic Day 2020 | The Delhi Police have beefed up the security arrangements in the National Capital Region of Delhi for the 71st Republic Day on Sunday.

The Republic Day parade will take place at Rajpath in the morning with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as the chief guest for this year.

To ensure that the city stays safe on a special day, Delhi Police is taking extra initiative. DCP (New Delhi Zone) Eish Singhal has briefed the media regarding the security arrangements in the city.

Here’s the brief:

· In addition to 10,000 security personnel, Delhi Police is adding facial recognition system and drones as part of the measures.

· To keep a watch on the 8-km-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort, sharpshooters and snipers will be deployed atop high-rise buildings.

· The officials have installed hundreds of CCTV cameras, including at least 150 cameras in areas covering Red Fort, Chandni Chowk and Yamuna Khadar.

· There will be a four-layer security arrangement, including inner, middle, outer and one along the border areas across the national capital.

· The Delhi Police will deploy 5,000 to 6,000 personnel, along with 50 companies of paramilitary forces.

· The main zone of Rajpath, where the Parade will take part, will be closed till 12 pm on R-Day.

· Hotels, taxi and auto drivers are already on alert, in addition to intensified patrolling and frisking at metro stations, railway stations, airport and bus terminals.

· For smooth traffic flow, more than 2,000 traffic police personnel have been deployed.

· A traffic advisory has also been issued to make sure that the movement of traffic doesn’t face a problem.

· Additionally, it is prohibited to fly any sub-conventional aerial platforms over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi till February 15. These include para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft and others.

