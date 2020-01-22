Take the pledge to vote

From History to Present Day Celebrations, Here's What Students Can Include in Essays on Republic Day

Writing brief history about Republic Day would give reader an insight into what events led to the drafting of the Constitution and time taken by framers.

Updated:January 22, 2020, 5:26 PM IST
From History to Present Day Celebrations, Here's What Students Can Include in Essays on Republic Day
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the flag area during his visit to NCC Republic Day Camp, in New Delhi, Wednesday, January 22, 2020. (Image: PTI )

India is all set to celebrate 71st Republic Day on January 26. The day holds significance as India’s Constitution, which was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, came into force on January 26, 1950.

Every year, parades, tableaux and other cultural events take place at Rajpath on the occasion of Republic Day. Apart from Indian dignitaries, high ranking officials of other countries are invited as guest. This year, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at Republic Day 2020 celebrations at the majestic Rajpath. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Brazil for 11th BRICS Summit last year, had invited him to be the chief guest at the event.

Besides large scale celebrations, Republic Day is observed in schools and residential colonies. Essay, painting and slogan writing competitions are organised in schools on this Day. Students try their best to win these competitions, but only some manage to emerge victorious. Students should keep in mind following points to write a good essay on 2020 Republic Day.

Introduction: A good intro helps impress the reader. In the intro, one should give general information about the 71st Republic Day and its significance.

Brief History: Writing brief history about Republic Day would give reader an insight into what events led to the drafting of the Constitution and time taken by framers.

B R Ambedkar: An essay on Republic Day should contain information on the father of the Constitution, B R Ambedkar. The role played by him in drafting the Constitution.

Celebrations: Write about celebrations that take place at Rajpath and across the country. Besides, don’t forget to mention the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

What’s new: You can write how the celebrations this year would be different from previous year. For example, last year, Women power was on display with several women officer leading the contingents of the Army Services Corps, Navy, and Corps of Signals. This year, women officers from the Central Reserve Police Force’s biker contingent will make their debut by performing daredevil stunts.

