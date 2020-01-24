Republic Day 2020 Quiz: How Well Do You Know India
As the country celebrates 71st Republic Day on Sunday, we take a look at some interesting quiz questions.
BSF 'Daredevils' motorcycle stunt team during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
On the occasion of Republic Day 2020, schools will be conducting various events and competitions including essay writing, quiz, drawing among other in order to celebrate the day. Republic Day, which is celebrated on January 26, will be completing 70 years of its existence.
On this day in 1950, the Indian Constitution came into.
Q1. Who was the Chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution of India?
A: Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar
Q2. Who was the first President of India?
A: Dr Rajendra Prasad
Q3. How many spokes does the Ashok Chakra have?
A: 24
Q4. Who was the first Prime Minister of India?
A: Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru
Q5. Who was the designer of the Indian National Flag?
A: Pingali Venkayya
Q6. Who is the Chief Guest for 71st Republic Day Parade?
A: President of Brazil Jair Messias Bolsonaro
Q7. Who takes the salute of the armed forces on the parade held on Rajpath?
A: The President of India
Q8. In which year did the Constitution of India come into force?
A: 1950
Q9. Who was the first vice-president of independent India?
A: Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
Q10. When is the Indian Constitution Day?
A: November 26.
