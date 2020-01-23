Republic Day 2020: Two Girls from Chhattisgarh Among 22 Selected for National Bravery Awards

Raipur: Two girls from Chhattisgarh are among the 22 children selected for the National Bravery Awards to be presented by President Ram Kovind in New Delhi on Republic Day.

Seven-year-old Kanti Paikara of Mohanpur village in Surguja district had saved her three-year-old sister from rampaging elephants on July 17, 2018 and Bhameshwari Nirmalkar of Kanidbari village in Dhamtari district had saved two girls from drowning in their village pond.

Bhameshwari, 12, daughter of Jagdish Nirmalkar, showed exceptional courage in saving two girls from the village from drowning in a pond. On August 17, 2019 two girls from her village, Sonam and Chandni, went to bathe in the village pond. They ventured into deeper waters and were drowning when Bhameshwari, who had just reached the spot to wash clothes, saw them.

Without caring that she could not even swim, she jumped into the pond and pulled the two girls out. And with some help from other women of the village Bhameshwari managed to save the girls who fell unconscious. The district collector recommended her name for the State and National Bravery Award.

Kanti, daughter of Vinod Singh, of Mohanpur in Udaipur block, is studying in fifth standard in primary school of gram panchayat Kusu. Kanti was just seven years old when she received the State Bravery Award last year. She showed indomitable courage to return to her house and save her three-year-old sister Sonia, who was left behind in the house while all villagers left the spot in panic after wild elephants attacked the area.

Kanti returned to take her sister out safely. The next day, the police station in-charge of Lakhanpur recommended Kanti's name for the gallantry award. The state has now recommended her for the National Award.

The National Council of Child Welfare selects the children on the recommendation of state governments. The award-winning children are provided financial help to complete their studies.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.