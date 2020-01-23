Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Republic Day 2020: Two Girls from Chhattisgarh Among 22 Selected for National Bravery Awards

Seven-year-old Kanti Paikara of Mohanpur village in Surguja district had saved her three-year-old sister from rampaging elephants on July 17, 2018 and Bhameshwari Nirmalkar of Kanidbari village in Dhamtari district had saved two girls from drowning in their village pond.

Cricketnext.com

Updated:January 23, 2020, 6:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Republic Day 2020: Two Girls from Chhattisgarh Among 22 Selected for National Bravery Awards
Image for representation

Raipur: Two girls from Chhattisgarh are among the 22 children selected for the National Bravery Awards to be presented by President Ram Kovind in New Delhi on Republic Day.

Seven-year-old Kanti Paikara of Mohanpur village in Surguja district had saved her three-year-old sister from rampaging elephants on July 17, 2018 and Bhameshwari Nirmalkar of Kanidbari village in Dhamtari district had saved two girls from drowning in their village pond.

Bhameshwari, 12, daughter of Jagdish Nirmalkar, showed exceptional courage in saving two girls from the village from drowning in a pond. On August 17, 2019 two girls from her village, Sonam and Chandni, went to bathe in the village pond. They ventured into deeper waters and were drowning when Bhameshwari, who had just reached the spot to wash clothes, saw them.

Without caring that she could not even swim, she jumped into the pond and pulled the two girls out. And with some help from other women of the village Bhameshwari managed to save the girls who fell unconscious. The district collector recommended her name for the State and National Bravery Award.

Kanti, daughter of Vinod Singh, of Mohanpur in Udaipur block, is studying in fifth standard in primary school of gram panchayat Kusu. Kanti was just seven years old when she received the State Bravery Award last year. She showed indomitable courage to return to her house and save her three-year-old sister Sonia, who was left behind in the house while all villagers left the spot in panic after wild elephants attacked the area.

Kanti returned to take her sister out safely. The next day, the police station in-charge of Lakhanpur recommended Kanti's name for the gallantry award. The state has now recommended her for the National Award.

The National Council of Child Welfare selects the children on the recommendation of state governments. The award-winning children are provided financial help to complete their studies.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram