Republic Day 2020: When, Where and How to Buy Tickets for R-Day Parade?

India is gearing up to celebrate her 71st Republic Day on January 26 with great pomp and show. It marks the day when the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Republic Day celebrations is characterized by the R-Day parade at India Gate, Rajpath in the national capital. It is customary to have foreign head of nations as the Chief Guest for the R-Day Parade and this year, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will grace the event as the chief guest.

The Parade showcasing India’s military might will be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces. The Parade will start with the hoisting of national flag by the President of India.

Besides President Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his ministerial and party colleagues along with politicians from various parties will be present at the Parade.

Regiments of Army, Navy, Air Force, police and paramilitary forces march along the Rajpath while India’s defence prowess is on display with latest missiles, aircraft, and weapon systems.

India’s rich cultural heritage is also portrayed by tableaux designed by various Ministries/Departments and State Governments.

The Parade culminates with Beating Retreat ceremony, which takes place every year on January 29 at Vijay Chowk on Rajpath.

People from far away corners of India come to get a glimpse of the parade. Tickets for taking part in the celebrations are sold at various designated spots in the capital.

When can we buy Happy Republic Day 2020 tickets?

The tickets for the 71st R-Day parade are sold every year from January 7 to January 25. The tickets for the Beating Retreat ceremony can be purchased till January 28.

Tickets are available at the counters in between 10 am-12.30 pm and 2 pm-4.30 pm.

Where can you buy 71st Republic Day ticket in Delhi?

Tickets for the Republic Day 2020 are sold at various spots spread across Delhi.

• North Block Roundabout

• Sena Bhawan (Gate 2).

• Pragati Maidan (Gate 1 at Bhairon Road).

• Jantar Mantar (Main Gate).

• Shastri Bhawan (near Gate 3).

• Jamnagar House (opposite India Gate).

• Red Fort (inside August 15 Park and opposite Jain Temple).

• Parliament House Reception Office, special counter for Members of Parliament.

Tickets for the Beating Retreat can also be purchased from the same counters.

What is the cost of 71st R-Day parade tickets?

The Republic Day 2020 tickets will cost in the range of Rs. 20 to Rs. 500, depending upon the distance. The 71st Republic Day tickets worth Rs. 20 and Rs. 50 are for unreserved seats.

