Republic Day 2021: Inspiring Speeches and Quotes by Leaders

India is all set to mark the 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, January 26. The Indian Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India in 1950 after the country gained independence from British rule. The date was November 26, 1949, but the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950. Also known as Gantantra Diwas, on this day a Republic Day parade is held at Rajpath, in New Delhi in honour of our rich cultural heritage and the Indian military forces..

Several educational institutions host cultural programs, speech and essay-writing to commemorate the event. Students try to come up with a powerful speech to bring a change in the perspective of people. Sometimes they also get inspired by the leaders in the past and their inspiring speeches and quotes. Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Republic day celebrations this year are expected to be relatively a low-key affair. Here are some picks you can choose from to share your excitement through motivational messages:

1.“You must be the change you want to see in the World. — Mahatma Gandhi.

2.“Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood… will contribute to the growth of this nation and to make it strong and dynamic.” – Indira Gandhi

3.“We end today a period of ill fortune and India discovers herself again. The achievement we celebrate today is but a step, an opening of opportunity, to the greater triumphs and achievements that await us. Are we brave enough and wise enough to grasp this opportunity and accept the challenge of the future?” – Jawaharlal Nehru

4.“Let us together commence a journey of peace, harmony, and progress in South Asia.” – Atal Behari Vajpayee

5.”Courage to give, Courage to think different, courage to invent, the courage to discover the impossible, Courage to travel into an unexplored path, courage to share knowledge, the courage to remove pain, courage to reach the unreached, courage to combat problems, and succeed are the qualities of youth.” – Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

6.“Constitution is not a mere lawyer's document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of age.” – BR Ambedkar

7.“Bombs and pistols do not make revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting-stone of ideas.” – Bhagat Singh

8.“Let new India arise out of peasants’ cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler, and sweeper.” — Swami Vivekananda

9.”Freedom is not given, it is taken.” -- Subhas Chandra Bose

10.“A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race” - Sarojini Naidu

11.“The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India.”-- Lala Lajpat Rai

12.“We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world.” -- Lal Bahadur Shastri