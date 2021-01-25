Republic Day 2021: Speech, Essay Ideas for Students to Mark the Occasion

Republic Day is a national holiday for the country when citizens honour the Constitution which came into effect in 1950. This day is observed with an incredible parade in New Delhi’s Rajpath presided over by the President of India. People convey the message of ‘Unity in Diversity’ as the whole nation gets together for the Republic Day celebrations. Although this year, due to the pandemic related restrictions, only minimal festivities will be witnessed, there is no dearth in enthusiasm, certainly so among young children. The kids participate in plays and other activities to express their love for the country, even in virtual sessions.

This year, India will be observing its 72nd Republic Day. Often children participate in speech and essay competitions. A speech generally cites the brief history and significance of Republic Day. It also touches upon the drafting of our constitution and the minds behind the task.

Here are a few tips that can come handy in case you want to ace your speech:

-Don’t restrict yourself. Focus on making your speech informative and educative as well as fascinating at the same time.

-You can also explore the possibilities of comparisons and correlations between the constitutions of different countries.

-You could also elaborate more on how this year, there will not be a foreign dignitary as the main guest during the parade, a first in 55 years.

- Also include quotes and sections of speech of significant guests in the past who graced the Republic Day parade with their presence.

Republic Day Speech/Essay writing tips

-Keep your essay precise, clear and simple to make it comprehensible for everyone. Try not to use complex words and sentences.

-Give a short introductory note in the first paragraph on Republic Day and its significance.

-Conclude your speech with an optimistic note and finally extend gratitude towards the audience.

Republic Day Speech/Essay ideas

-Republic Day History and Significance

- History of Tricolor and Its Importance

- Constitution of India and Rights of Indian Citizens

- Republic Day Celebration at Rajpath

- Republic Day History, Significance and Importance

- Indian constitution is the world's largest written constitution

- History of Tricolor and its importance

- The first parade held on Republic Day in 1955

- Constitution of India and rights of Indians