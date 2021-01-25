Republic Day 2021: When and Where to Watch Live January 26 Parade, All Details Here

India is going to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26. Extensive preparations have been done by the government to ensure a safe and successful event. Security arrangements have been beefed up across the national capital for the occasion. Republic Day, this year would be a bit different than usual due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has forced authorities around the world to take special measures for conducting any event. Mass gatherings are to be avoided at any cost and social distancing norms have to be followed on all such occasions.

This year, the Republic Day parade will feature a total of 32 tableaux at Rajpath. Out of these, six will be from the defence arm of the government, nine from other ministries and remaining 17 from various States and Union Territories. For the first time, newly created UT of Ladakh will also participate in the event.

The spectator size has been reduced to 25,000 compared to 1.25 lakh last year. The gravity-defying motorcycle stunts which used to be a major spectacle every year, will be missing this time around. The parade of gallantry awardees and bravery awards-earning children will also be missing. The number of tickets allocated for the general public has been limited to just 4500 this time. Moreover, there will be no chief guest on the occasion. The government had invited UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the purpose, but due to Covid-19 concerns, he had to abstain from participating.

At least 100 meritorious students from various schools and colleges have been invited to watch the parade from the Prime Minister's box. They will also get a chance to interact with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal following the event.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police will be on high alert to deal with any untoward event. It has said that only those people producing an invitation card or a valid ticket will be permitted to watch the parade. Children aged below 15 will not be permitted to attend.

When will the Republic Day parade start?

The Republic Day event will kick off at around 9 am as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Amar Jawan Jyoti. President Ram Nath Kovind will hoist the national flag later.

How to watch the Republic Day Parade?

The Republic Day parade will broadcast live on all TV channels of Doordarshan. It will also be aired on All India Radio. People can also watch the ceremony online on the official YouTube channel on the national broadcasters – Doordarshan and All India Radio.