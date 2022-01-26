Republic Day 2022: Grand Flypast Concludes Rajpath Spectacle as India Displays Military Might, Diversity

Read more

Strict Covid protocol was in place as only 5,000 people attended the celebrations. Only fully vaccinated adults and children above 15 who had received the first shot were allowed. This year, there will be no At Home function at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The parade started at 10.30am, half-an-hour later than usual, for better visibility. Led by Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, the celebrations kickstarted with the unfurling of the tricolour and the customary 21-gun salute. President Ram Nath Kovind posthumously awarded Ashok Chakra, the country’s highest peacetime gallantry award, to Assistant Sub Inspector Babu Ram, who was killed fighting terrorists in Kashmir. The officer’s wife and son received the award on his behalf.

The contingents of security forces were followed by tableux from states that showcased India’s cultural diversity, with themes ranging from the freedom struggle to biodiversity.

Several government ministries and departments also took out tabluex, highlighting flagship initiatives such as Jal Jeevan Mission. The Central Public Works Development tableau paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

Ahead of the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to India’s fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial.

The Republic Day parade at the Rajpath this year saw the “grandest and largest” flypast ever with the participation of 75 aircraft. The flypast concluded with 17 Jaguar fighter aircraft flying in the ‘Amrit’ formation to commemorate the 75 years of Independence.

This year the viewers could also see the cockpit of the aircraft on the screens at the parade venue as well as during the broadcast. The flypast included Tangail formation which saw one Dakota and two Dornier flying in Vic formation. This was a tribute to the Tangail airdrop operations of the 1971 War. There was also a Meghna formation of 1 Chinook and four Mi-17s.

The flypast began with the ‘Dhwaj’ formation with four Mi-17 aircraft, followed by ‘Rudra’ and ‘Rahat’ formations with four and five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), respectively. Among the other aircraft that displayed their might at the parade are Rafale, Indian Navy’s MiG29K, P-8I surveillance aircraft and Jaguar fighter jets.

Swachhagrah, frontline workers, auto rickshaw drivers, construction workers and labourers who prepared the majestic tableaus were among special guests invited this year to the Republic Day parade. The number of people allowed to attend the parade was curtailed to approximately 5,000-8,000 due to the COVID-19 situation, with seats reserved for construction workers, frontline health workers and others.

Among special guests were those who made exemplary contribution towards the society during the time of Covid like the auto rickshaw drivers who help one commute every day, construction workers of Republic Day arena who help enjoy the serenity at Rajpath and also the labourers who prepared the majestic tableaus to make the Republic day parade a grand event. Hundread “safaimitras” of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) were among the special invitees to watch Republic Day Parade at Rajpath.

