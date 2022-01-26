Republic Day 2022: Grand Flypast Concludes Rajpath Spectacle as India Displays Military Might, Diversity

With a grand flypast by 75 aircraft and helicopters, India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday at Delhi’s refurbished Rajpath, showcasing its military prowess and cultural diversity in the iconic parade.
The theme of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was distinct in the celebrations this year as India marks the 75th anniversary of Independence. Read More
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan unfurled the national flag at Republic day celebrations, in Indore. pic.twitter.com/eI72b3g2Q6
— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft on way to taking part in the fly past over the Rajpath for #RepublicDayParade. The cameras have been positioned in cockpits of different aircraft to showcase new views#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/HpSzmJfbwG
— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
'Vinaash' formation compromising five Rafale flying in Arrowhead formation at Republic Day parade pic.twitter.com/0KCWSX0YWy
— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
Grand finale of the Republic Day parade – the fly-past with 75 aircraft of the Indian Air Force pic.twitter.com/k2SnYgTYeC
— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
Ministry of Civil Aviation's tableau participates in #RepublicDayParade for the first time.
It showcases Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN. Today, 403 UDAN routes connect 65 underserved/unserved airports, incl helicopters & water aerodromes & over 80 lakh people have benefitted pic.twitter.com/coJuE4yGIF
— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
Seema Bhawani motorcycle team of the Border Security Force (BSF) wow crowds at the Republic Day parade pic.twitter.com/W2K77CvbJX
— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
With the theme 'number one in sports', the tableau of Haryana participates in the #RepublicDayParade.
Out of the 7 medals won by India in Tokyo Olympics 2020, Haryana bagged 4. Similarly, in Paralympics 2020, out of the 19 medals won by the country, the players of Haryana got 6. pic.twitter.com/XAMsJyD6nW
— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
The teeth-chattering cold on Wednesday morning failed to dampen the spirits of the people coming to witness the Republic Day parade at the majestic Rajpath in New Delhi. The people started arriving at the Rajpath as early as 5 a.m. in the morning, even as the parade begins at 10.30 a.m. However, this year the rush compared to previous years was less, possibly owing to the fear of the latest Omicron variant of novel coronavirus. Notably this is the second time India is celebrating the Republic Day in a subdued manner.
Still almost every seat for the visitors at the Rajpath was occupied. It may be also mentioned that the seating arrangement was adhering to the Covid-induced protocol of keeping distance. The security personnel were even checking the Covid vaccination certificates at the entrance of the Rajpath area.
Parachute Regiment attired in the new combat uniform of the Indian Army and carrying weapon Tavor Assault rifles at the #RepublicDay parade pic.twitter.com/OFytkRjEew
— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
The Camel-mounted band of the Border Security Force at the 73rd Republic Day at Rajpath pic.twitter.com/Lusl6VOUPT
— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
Indian Navy tableau participates in the #RepublicDayParade at Rajpath
The tableau is designed with an aim to showcase the multi-dimensional capabilities of the Navy as well as highlight key inductions under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' also finds a spl mention pic.twitter.com/70zAoOXHL3
— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
The contingent of J&K Light Infantry (JAK LI), led by Maj Ritesh Tiwari of 5th Battalion of JAK LI, marches down the Rajpath.
The contingent is attired in the Indian Army Uniform of 1970s and carrying weapon 7.62mm SLR. #RepublicDay parade pic.twitter.com/F257jk0aBe
— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
75/24 Pack Howitzer MK-I indigenously developed gun system in front of the saluting dais during Republic Day parade at Rajpath pic.twitter.com/ItwOYciFBi
— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
75/24 Pack Howitzer MK-I indigenously developed gun system in front of the saluting dais during Republic Day parade at Rajpath pic.twitter.com/ItwOYciFBi
— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
#RepublicDay parade | The first contingent is of the 61 Cavalry. It is the only serving active Horse Cavalry Regiment in the world pic.twitter.com/NfLQNoa68H
— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
President Ram Nath Kovind leads the nation in celebrating the 73rd #RepublicDay
The 21-Gun Salute is presented by Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment pic.twitter.com/gGBVxC2qkX
— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
Strict Covid protocol was in place as only 5,000 people attended the celebrations. Only fully vaccinated adults and children above 15 who had received the first shot were allowed. This year, there will be no At Home function at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The parade started at 10.30am, half-an-hour later than usual, for better visibility. Led by Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, the celebrations kickstarted with the unfurling of the tricolour and the customary 21-gun salute. President Ram Nath Kovind posthumously awarded Ashok Chakra, the country’s highest peacetime gallantry award, to Assistant Sub Inspector Babu Ram, who was killed fighting terrorists in Kashmir. The officer’s wife and son received the award on his behalf.
The contingents of security forces were followed by tableux from states that showcased India’s cultural diversity, with themes ranging from the freedom struggle to biodiversity.
Several government ministries and departments also took out tabluex, highlighting flagship initiatives such as Jal Jeevan Mission. The Central Public Works Development tableau paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.
Ahead of the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to India’s fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial.
The Republic Day parade at the Rajpath this year saw the “grandest and largest” flypast ever with the participation of 75 aircraft. The flypast concluded with 17 Jaguar fighter aircraft flying in the ‘Amrit’ formation to commemorate the 75 years of Independence.
This year the viewers could also see the cockpit of the aircraft on the screens at the parade venue as well as during the broadcast. The flypast included Tangail formation which saw one Dakota and two Dornier flying in Vic formation. This was a tribute to the Tangail airdrop operations of the 1971 War. There was also a Meghna formation of 1 Chinook and four Mi-17s.
The flypast began with the ‘Dhwaj’ formation with four Mi-17 aircraft, followed by ‘Rudra’ and ‘Rahat’ formations with four and five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), respectively. Among the other aircraft that displayed their might at the parade are Rafale, Indian Navy’s MiG29K, P-8I surveillance aircraft and Jaguar fighter jets.
Swachhagrah, frontline workers, auto rickshaw drivers, construction workers and labourers who prepared the majestic tableaus were among special guests invited this year to the Republic Day parade. The number of people allowed to attend the parade was curtailed to approximately 5,000-8,000 due to the COVID-19 situation, with seats reserved for construction workers, frontline health workers and others.
Among special guests were those who made exemplary contribution towards the society during the time of Covid like the auto rickshaw drivers who help one commute every day, construction workers of Republic Day arena who help enjoy the serenity at Rajpath and also the labourers who prepared the majestic tableaus to make the Republic day parade a grand event. Hundread “safaimitras” of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) were among the special invitees to watch Republic Day Parade at Rajpath.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.