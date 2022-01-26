PM Modi Wears Cap from U'khand, Dons Flower Used During Kedarnath Pooja | Details on His R-Day Attire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued the tradition of wearing headgears from different states and cultures on Republic Day. This year, on 73rd R-day, PM Modi was spotted wearing a cap from Uttarakhand along with ‘Brahmakamal’, which is the state flower of Uttarakhand. He uses the flower whenever he performs ‘pooja’ at Kedarnath.

The prime minister was also seen wearing a stole from Manipur. He is often seen wearing a ‘gamchha’ mask, inspired by the traditional Manipuri handwoven stole called the ‘Leirum Phi’, during his addresses. The white, black and red woven cloth is a leitmotif of the Metei tribe in Manipur.

Impressed by the prime minister’s selection, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his “heartfelt gratitude" to Modi “on behalf of 1.25 crore people of Uttarakhand".

“Today on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has made the culture and tradition of our state proud by wearing the cap of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, adorned with Brahma Kamal," Dhami tweeted.

Last year, PM Modi sported a colourful ‘Halari pagh’ (royal head turban) that was gifted to him by Jamnagar Royal Family for the event. The ‘paghdi’ was complemented by a grey jacket and cream-coloured shawl.

During the Republic Day celebrations in 2020, the PM had worn a saffron bandhej headgear with a tail. In 2019, he had worn a yellowish-orange turban which had a red tail.

The prime minister paid homage at the National War Memorial, a monument to the soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice for the country, wearing the Uttarakhandi cap and the Manipuri stole on Wednesday.

Modi was joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs as he paid tributes at a solemn ceremony. Republic Day events commence with the homage ceremony at the war memorial. India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi greeted people on the occasion. India is observing its 73rd Republic Day, the day its constitution came into force. Modi tweeted, “Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" .

