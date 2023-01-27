CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Republic Day: Near Tricolour in NCC Uniform, Students Raise Religious Slogans Outside Aligarh Muslim University

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 14:19 IST

aligarh, India

Aligarh Superintendent of Police ordered the university administration to take serious action against the students. (File Photo)

Aligarh Superintendent of Police ordered the university administration to take serious action against the students. (File Photo)

Some students were seen wearing the NCC uniform and carrying its flag, while chanting "Allah hu Akbar" near a flagpole with the tricolour

Religious slogans were raised by students dressed in National Cadet Corps (NCC) uniform outside the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The city police has ordered the university administration to take serious action after a video of a Republic Day event went viral.

In the video, some students were seen wearing the NCC uniform and carrying its flag, while chanting “Allah hu Akbar" near a flagpole with the tricolour. The video was allegedly shot outside the AMU campus during a Republic Day event on Thursday.

After the incident, the Aligarh Superintendent of Police ordered the university administration to take serious action against the students who initiated the sloganeering.

A report in India Today quoted AMU’s proctor Wasim Ali as saying that a boy was chanting the slogan, whose video went viral on social media, and that people have expressed objections to it.

Ali said that the student started chanting the slogan at the gate of the university. An enquiry has been ordered into the incident. He said that necessary action will be taken against the student after he is identified.

“All national festivals are celebrated with great pomp in the university,” the proctor was quoted as saying.

first published:January 27, 2023, 14:18 IST
last updated:January 27, 2023, 14:19 IST
