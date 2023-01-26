Live now
Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: A multi-layer security cover is in place for the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi on Thursday with police conducting anti-sabotage checks, verification drives and patrolling to thwart any untoward incident, according to officials. Around 6,000 security personnel have been deployed in the New Delhi district and 24 help desks set up for those attending the celebrations at the Kartavya Path, they said. Police said that around 60,000 to 65,000 people are expected to attend the Republic Day celebrations. President Murmu will unfurl the national flag shortly. Read More
Legendary tabla player Zakir Hussain, late Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and former Union minister SM Krishna will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian honour, the government announced on the eve of the Republic Day. READ MORE
Today marks the 74th Republic Day of India. It was on this day that the erstwhile British colony adopted its own constitution prepared by the members of the Constituent Assembly. January 26, 1950 marked the establishment of India’s Constitution as it emerged from a brutal colonial past. However, it was on November 26, 1949 that the Indian constitution was first adopted. November 26 is celebrated as Constitution Day. READ MORE
The Republic Day Parade will begin at 10 am from Kartavya Path in New Delhi and head to Red Fort.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot unfurled the tricolour at CM House in Jaipur on Thursday morning.
After flying for more than 40,000 hours during a glorious 46-year service, Ilyushin 38 — the oldest Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance squadron — will mark its debut as well as farewell at this year’s Republic Day Parade. READ MORE
Women camel contingent, ‘desi’ celebrations and indigenous equipment — This January 26, the Republic Day parade will see several firsts. READ MORE
The government has allowed only 45,000 spectators – around 64% cutback from pre-Covid number of 1.25 lakh. As many as 32,000 seats are available for the people. For the first time, all official invites for the ceremonial event will be sent online.
Around 6,000 security personnel have been deployed in the New Delhi district and 24 help desks set up for those attending the celebrations at the Kartavya Path, they said.
Police said that around 60,000 to 65,000 people are expected to attend the Republic Day celebrations, as per PTI.
More than 150 CCTV cameras have been installed and some of them also have the facial recognition system, the DCP said.
President Droupadi Murmu hailed freedom fighters in her address to the nation on Wednesday on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, her maiden speech on the occasion. She also highlighted that India became the fifth largest economy in the world last year. READ MORE
This year, entry is based on QR code given on passes. No person without a valid pass or ticket would be allowed, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal. More than 150 CCTV cameras have been installed and some of them also have the facial recognition system, the DCP said.
The Centre on Sunday said colourful tableaux from 17 states and union territories including Assam, Maharshatra, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir depicting the nation’s “rich cultural heritage, economic progress and strong internal and external security” will roll down the revamped Kartavya Path during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, with ‘Nari Shakti’ being the theme for majority of the floats.
A red alert was sounded across Punjab and all interstate boundaries sealed on Wednesday to ensure foolproof security for Republic Day, while sniffer dog units and bomb disposal squads sanitised vulnerable places in neighbouring Haryana, officials said.
Vehicles entering the two states are being thoroughly checked. Police personnel are keeping a close vigil in sensitive locations to maintain law and order ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on Thursday, they said.
On the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a red alert has been sounded across Punjab to ensure peaceful Republic Day celebrations in the border state, an official statement said.
This will be the first Republic Day celebrations hosted at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed Kartavya Path last year.
Around 1,000 special invitees for the parade include workers of the Central Vista project, maintenance workers of Kartavya Path, vegetable vendors, rickshaw pullers, small grocery shop owners, and milk booth workers.
For the first time the Egyptian Army is participating as a Foreign Contingent. The contingent will have 144 personnel participating in the parade. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the Chief Guest of the 74th Republic Day celebrations.
All Indian Army equipment on display at the Republic Day parade this year is ‘Made in India’. The 21 Gun Salute will be through indigenously made 105 mm Indian Field Guns (IFGs). The ammunition has also been produced indigenously, the Army said in a statement.
Out of fifty aircraft that will take part in the Republic Day celebrations this year include the Navy’s IL-38 which will be showcased at the event for the first and perhaps the last time. IL-38 is a maritime reconnaissance aircraft of the Indian Navy that has served for nearly 42 years. “It will be showcased during the Republic Day celebrations here for the first time and perhaps the last time. It will be among the 50 aircraft that will take part in the event,” a IAF official said.
