Republic Day 2023: Traffic Restrictions in These Cities; Check Roads to Avoid, Alternate Routes

As the country gears up for rousing Republic Day celebrations on Thursday, several cities have issued traffic restrictions to ensure smooth functioning of the parades.

The Republic Day Parade in New Delhi will start at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and move to Red Fort, with restrictions and arrangements put in place for smooth conduct. Meanwhile, restrictions have also been imposed in several other cities like Mumbai, Kolkata and Noida in view of the celebrations.

Check the traffic restrictions and diversions in your city here:

Delhi

The parade in Delhi will pass through Kartavyapath, C-Hexagon, the Subash Chandra Bose roundabout, Tilak Marg and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, and Red Fort.

No traffic movement will be allowed on Kartvyapath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Wednesday till the parade is over, an advisory by the Delhi Traffic police said.

No cross-traffic on Kartvyapath from 10 pm on Wednesday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade is over, it added.

“C"-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am on Thursday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg. From 10.30 am on Thursday, traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Subhash Marg will not be allowed in both directions, it said.

Alternate Routes

To go towards Mandir Marg, commuters can take the route from Madarsa, Lodhi Road T-point via Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kaun Vande Matram Marg, Shankar Road, the advisory said.

Commuters going to New Delhi Railway station from south Delhi can go through Dhaula Kuan, Vande Matram Marg, Panchkuian Road, Connaught Place outer circle, Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

From east Delhi, they can take Boulevard Road via ISBT bridge, Rani Jhansi flyover, Jhandewalan roundabout, D B Gupta Road, Sheela Cinema Road, Paharganj Bridge, and reach New Delhi Railway Station, it said.

Mumbai

All roads around Shivaji Park in Dadar will be closed from 6:00 to 12:00 hrs on Thursday for the Republic Day parade in Shivaji Park grounds, the Mumbai Traffic police said, as per Mid-day.

N.C. Kelkar Road and Keluskar Road from L.J. Road Junction (Gadkari Junction) up to South and North junction shall be closed for vehicular traffic.

Keluskar Road South shall be a one-way for east side vehicular traffic and traffic from Swatantraveer Savarkar road shall be allowed to come through this route.

Right turn from Meenatai Thackeray statue on Keluskar Road North shall be one way for vehicular traffic proceeding towards west.

S.K.Bole Road shall be one way from Siddhivinayak Junction to Hanuman Temple while Swatantraveer Savarkar Road shall be one way from Siddhivinayak junction to Yes Bank.

Alternate Routes

Vehicles proceeding from Siddhivinayak junction through Swatantraveer Savarkar road can take a left turn at Portuguese Church-Proceed through Gokhale Road- Gadkari Junction- LJ Road- Raja Bade Chowk towards west suburb, the traffic advisory said.

Entry for vehicular traffic is restricted from Yes Bank junction to Siddhivinayak Junction and commuters can proceed by taking a left turn at Yes Bank Junction-Shivaji Park Road No. 5- Pandurang Naik road- right turn at Raja Bade Chowk- LJ. Road- Gadkari Junction- then proceed through Gokhale road towards South Mumbai.

Noida

Noida Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory to caution commuters about route diversions that will be in place from 9 pm on January 25 till the end of the events on January 26.

According to the traffic advisory, the diversions will be placed at key entry points to Delhi from Noida – the Chilla border, the DND, and the Kalindi Kunj border in view of security reasons.

Goods vehicles – heavy, medium, and light categories – entering Delhi or going elsewhere through the national capital via Noida will have to take the expressways on the outskirts of the district as an alternative.

Vehicles entering Delhi from the Chilla border, the DND border, or the Kalindi Kunj border will be able to take a U-turn and go towards their destination via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and then by the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the traffic police said in the advisory.

Gurugram

Gurugram enforced traffic restrictions for Republic Day celebrations earlier this week.

Entry of heavy commercial vehicles was barred between 9:00 pm on Sunday and 1:30 pm on Monday and will be enforced again from 9.00 pm on Wednesday to 1:30 pm on Thursday.

Heavy vehicles coming from Jaipur should use the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, the police said in an advisory.

“For security and smooth traffic operation, in case of traffic jam at Panchgaon Chowk, Manesar Chowk, Sirhaul Border and Kapriwas Chowk alternative routes have been determined from Bilaspur, KMP, Farukhnagar, Himgiri Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Shankar Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Signature Tower Chowk, Udyog Vihar and Kherki Daula Toll Plaza," the advisory said.

Kolkata

Kolkata Traffic Police issued an advisory in view of the Republic Day Parade in the city. Red Road will be closed for all vehicular movement from 10:00 pm on Wednesday till the parade is over on Thursday, the advisory said.

Guru Nanak Sarani (Mayo Road) will also be closed for all traffic except cars with stickers for the parade, from 5:30 am on Thursday until the parade is over, it said.

Movement of all goods vehicles will be restricted along AJC Bose Road towards south from 5:30 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday.

