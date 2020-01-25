- Municipal Corporations 9/10
Republic Day: 29 CISF, 15 ITBP Personnel Get Police Service Medals
The awardees include senior CISF Commandant Vishnu Swarup, Commandant HK Brahma and Assistant Commandant Abdus Salam.
A contingent offers salute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he reviews the CISF's 50th Raising Day parade, in Ghaziabad. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Twenty-nine CISF officials, including five from the fire wing, have been decorated with different police service medals on the eve of the Republic Day, a force spokesperson said on Saturday.
The awardees include senior Commandant Vishnu Swarup, Commandant HK Brahma and Assistant Commandant Abdus Salam.
Swarup, who joined the force in 1997, has served in all the theatres that the CISF is deployed in like coal fields, airports security, Delhi Metro and port security.
He is also credited with raising its first aviation security training institute at Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, Fifteen ITBP officials were also awarded the police service medal on the eve of Republic Day, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said on Saturday.
Second-in-command-rank officer Ratan Singh Sonal, Section Officer C Durai Raj and deputy inspector generals AS Rawat and Nishith Chandra were among the officials decorated with the distinguished and meritorious medal, the spokesperson said.
Sonal, an acclaimed mountaineer who has scaled Mt Everest several times, had led a team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) climbers in a daring operation to retrieve the bodies of seven people from near a mountain peak in Uttarakhand last year.
Officers awarded the distinguished service medal from CISF include Deputy Inspector General Sanjay Prakash, Assistant Commandant Harish Singh Karmyal, Assistant Sub Inspector Rajender Babu.
Five officials have been decorated with the fire service medals including ASIs Rashpal Dass and Darmiyan Singh.
