Republic Day Awards: Jammu and Kashmir Police Win 115 Police Medals for Gallantry, Top the List

This year, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have bagged fewer Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) in comparison to last year. Of the 189 PMGs, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have won 115, topping the list. No President Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) has been given this year.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) which bagged 68 PMGs last year on Republic Day has bagged 30 PMGs this year. CRPF is deployed in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Naxal affected areas.

Similarly, Border Security Force (BSF) this year got 2 PMGs. Last year, the BSF was awarded 20 PMGs.

But, forces like Sashtra Seema Bal and ITBP who had received two PMGs each last Republic Day have bagged three PMGs respectively. This year, Assam Rifles have got no PMG in comparison to last year’s one.

Three jawans of ITBP have been awarded PMGs for an anti-Naxal operation that took place in 2018.

ALSO READ | Republic Day 2022: Why is January 26 Celebrated as Republic Day? History and Significance

“The operation party led by Ashok Kumar, AC (GD) cordoned the area of Bodla Village in general area Katema, Naktighati, Distt- Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) on February 9, 2018. Suresh Lal, Inspector, and Nella Singh, now Inspector, were also the part of the cordon and search party. After firing for 20 minutes, 2 Naxals were killed in this operation followed by recovery of one 7.65 mm pistol, two 12 bore rifles and other arms and equipment. The three personnel of ITBP demonstrated exemplary valour and extraordinary courage and for this act of bravery and they have been awarded ‘Police Medal for Gallantry’," ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey said.

Jammu and Kashmir police whose 52 jawans were awarded PMGs have got more than double PMGs.

The J&K Police have bagged 115 PMGs for operations conducted in 2019-20, which includes the neutralising of terrorists in 2019 in Budgam by two constables, after information from reliable sources regarding the presence of armed terrorists in Bugam Tehsil Chadoora. Constable Matloob Hussain Shah and Constable Asrar Ahmed Mir have been awarded PMGs this year.

The state police of Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh have received fewer or no PMGs this year in comparison with last year.

Last year, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab policemen were awarded 5, 2, 3 PMGs, respectively, but this year no state policemen have been awarded PMG. Meanwhile, Punjab Police have got no PMG this year, unlike last year when three jawans of Punjab Police were awarded PMGs. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh Police last year bagged eight PMGs, but this year only one jawan has been awarded PMG.

Last year, a total of 17 Delhi police jawans were awarded PMGs, but this year only three have been awarded.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.