R-Day Celebrations: Over 1,200 Performers to Take Part in Festival Showcasing Netaji Subhash's Contribution to Freedom Struggle

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 17, 2023, 09:14 IST

New Delhi, India

The traditional dance performance to be presented during the main event include Gaurr Maria, Gaddi Nati, Siddi Dhamal and many more. (Photo for representation. (File photo/Reuters))

The event has been aimed to showcase the contribution of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in our freedom struggle

A Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance-themed performances will be showcased at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on January 23-24 as part of Republic day celebration to mark the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The event has been aimed to showcase the contribution of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in our freedom struggle. The event will be organised by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Tribal Affairs with the Indian Coast Guard being the coordinating agency.

News agency ANI reported that initial practice sessions for the event began on January 10 and the reverberations of the military drums and trumpets have set the stage for the traditional dance performances to blend in representing our country’s unique cultural trends and to foster the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat’.

Over 1,200 Performers Fine-Tuning Their Art Forms

Over 1,200 performers have been fine-tuning their art forms each day in rehearsals with each group enlivening a slice of India with their unique and colourful costumes, headdresses, musical instruments and rhythmic dance beats.

The traditional dance performance that will be showcased during the event are

Gaurr Maria, Gaddi Nati, Siddi Dhamal, Baiga Pardhoni, Purulia, Bagurumba, Ghusadi, Balti, Lambadi, Paika, Rathwa, Budigali, Songimukhawate, Karma, Mangho, Ka Shad Mastieh, Kummikali, Palaiyar, Cheraw and Rekham Pada. These events and groups are coordinated by Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Paramotor Gliding, Horse Show Among Other Key Performances

The Indian Army is showcasing its prowess at the event through Paramotor gliding, Hot Air Balloon, Horse Show, Khukuri Dance, Gatka, Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta, Motorcycle Display, Air Warrior Drill, Navy Band and martial arts. The grand finale will also showcase a performance by famous playback singer Kailash Kher.

(With inputs from ANI)

first published:January 17, 2023, 09:06 IST
last updated:January 17, 2023, 09:14 IST
