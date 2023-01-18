Shramjeevis, who worked to build the Central Vista, and their families as well as maintenance workers of Kartavya Path will be special invitees to the Republic Day parade on January 26. Rickshaw pullers, small grocers, milk booth and vegetable vendors will also be joining them and will be seated in front of the main dais during the parade, the defence ministry said.

The ministry said celebrations for Republic Day will begin on January 23 with Parakram Diwas – the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose – and end on January 30 with Martyrs’ Day. The theme of this year’s celebrations is the “participation of the common people” in all R-Day events.

“The participation of the common people in Republic Day events is the key theme of this year’s celebrations. The second most important is Parakram Diwas – which will be observed on January 23 – with which we will begin R-Day celebrations this year,” said defence secretary Giridhar Aramane during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Aramane said a 120-member marching contingent from Egypt will also be taking part in the parade. In the past, contingents of defence forces from UAE and France have also marched at India’s R-Day parade.

This R-Day parade will be the first since the venue was rechristened Kartavya Path from Rajpath during the inauguration of the revamped Central Vista Avenue in September 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had then said a new era had begun as a symbol of colonialism – Rajpath or ‘Kingsway’ – had been erased forever.

According to the defence ministry, the number of seats for the parade on Kartavya Path have been reduced to 45,000. But 32,000 of these and 10 percent of total seats for the Beating Retreat event will be available for online booking by the public, it said.

Aramane further said R-Day celebrations on January 23 and 24 will have programmes by the ministries of tribal affairs and defence. The tableau selection was done in a systematic manner and states were contacted following which they gave suggestions at the planning stage, he said.

The defence secretary also said art forms and food items of different states will be showcased during Bharat Parv at the Red Fort.

The R-Day parade flypast has been divided into two parts, said defence PRO Wing Commander Indranil Nandi. “There will be a total of 18 helicopters, eight transporter aircrafts and 23 fighters,” he said.

Here is the complete list of all R-Day events taking place between January 23 and 30:

January 23: Birth anniversary celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as Parakram Diwas, programmes by ministries of tribal affairs and defence

January 24: Programmes by ministries of tribal affairs and defence

January 25: Function at prime minister’s residence

January 26: Republic Day parade, Bharat Parv at Red Fort (to be held till January 31)

January 28: Parade by the NCC

January 29: Beating Retreat

January 30: Martyrs’ Day

