Republic Day: Colonel Santosh Babu, Killed in Galwan Valley Clash, to be Awarded Maha Vir Chakra

Colonel Santosh Babu, the Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar regiment, who lost his life during the Galwan Valley clash last year, will be posthumously awarded with Maha Vir Chakra on Republic Day.

The 39-year-old colonel was among the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15, last year, during a violent clash with Chinese.

Mahavir Chakra is India’s second-highest military decoration after Param Vir Chakra. Colonel Babu’s name was recommended for the honour by the Indian Army’s top brass.

Days after the Colonel fell in the line of duty, his wife Santoshi was felicitated by the Army on the occasion of Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Foundation Day at Officers Mess of Basantar Brigade in Hyderabad.

She was also appointed as deputy collector by the Telangana government and was handed over a house site in Hyderabad.

"The state government has appointed Ms Santoshi, wife of Col Santosh Babu who was martyred in the recent clashes on the Indo-China Border, as Deputy Collector. Honourable Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday at Pragathi Bhavan handed over the appointment letter to Ms Santoshi," an official release had said.

Colonel Santosh's body was draped in tricolour and a large number of people paid their last respects to him amid chants of "Bharat mata ki jai".