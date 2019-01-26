English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Republic Day: Delhi Tableau Showcases Mahatma Gandhi's 720-day Stay in Birla House
New Delhi: Mahatma Gandhi's 720-day stay in Delhi's Birla House between 1915 and 1948 was on display on the national capital's tableau at the 70th Republic Day parade on Saturday.
The tableau highlighted the Mahatma's sojourns in Delhi, the first of which took place in 1915. It showcased Gandhi Smriti, formerly known as Birla House, where the father of the nation spent his last 144 days.
The tableau's front part showed Gandhi seated and praying with the symbolic charkha in the background. The side panels represented Gandhi Smriti's World Peace Gong and various visuals from his activities during his stay in Delhi.
The middle part of the tableau showed Gandhi holding his daily prayer meeting in the lawns of Birla House which was attended by people from every section of society. His followers were shown walking towards the prayer ground from inside the Birla House.
The tableau's rear part showed the serene white expanse and beautiful windows of the Birla House.
The Delhi tableau made a comeback at the parade after an year's gap.
During the 2013 parade, it portrayed Delhi's diverse culture and inhabitants from different backgrounds and regions and its status as the country's hub for performing and fine arts.
For the next three years, the tableau was conspicuous by its absence.
However, it made a comeback in 2017 with "Model Government School" theme which portrayed the transformation in state-run schools and the new initiatives taken in the education sector.
Last year, the Delhi government could not showcase its tableau because there was a delay by it in sending its proposal to the Centre.
