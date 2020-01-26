Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
  • TRS 96
  • INC 9
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
News18 » India
1-min read

Republic Day: Today's Google Doodle a Display of India's Giant Diversity, Heritage

Republic Day marks the completion of India’s transition from the British Raj to an independent republic. On January 26, 1950, India's Constitution came into effect.

News18.com

Updated:January 26, 2020, 8:14 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Republic Day: Today's Google Doodle a Display of India's Giant Diversity, Heritage
Screen grab of Sunday's Google Doodle.

Republic Day 2020| On the 71st Republic Day of India, Google illustrated a doodle in an exhibition of the country’s diverse cultures on Sunday.

A Singapore-based guest artist, Meroo Seth, in his Google doodle highlights the rich cultural heritage that permeates and unites the diverse Asian subcontinent—from its world-famous landmarks like the Taj Mahal and India Gate; to the wide array of fauna such as its national bird (the Indian peafowl); to classical arts, textiles, and dances—all coming together to find harmony amongst their differences.

Republic Day marks the completion of India’s transition from the British Raj to an independent republic. On January 26, 1950, India's Constitution came into effect. The day also marks represents the anniversary of the declaration of Purna Swaraj, which translates to “complete freedom,” by the Indian National Congress in 1929.

Festivities embody the essence of diversity found in one of the world’s most populous nations, celebrated over a three-day period with cultural events displaying national pride.

In 1950, India embarked on its journey as a Republic, affirming the principles laid down in the Constitution.

This year, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the Chief Guest to the spectacle of the 90-minute celebrations of parade and tableaux.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram