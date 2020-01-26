- Municipal Corporations 9/10
Republic Day: Today's Google Doodle a Display of India's Giant Diversity, Heritage
Republic Day marks the completion of India’s transition from the British Raj to an independent republic. On January 26, 1950, India's Constitution came into effect.
Screen grab of Sunday's Google Doodle.
Republic Day 2020| On the 71st Republic Day of India, Google illustrated a doodle in an exhibition of the country’s diverse cultures on Sunday.
A Singapore-based guest artist, Meroo Seth, in his Google doodle highlights the rich cultural heritage that permeates and unites the diverse Asian subcontinent—from its world-famous landmarks like the Taj Mahal and India Gate; to the wide array of fauna such as its national bird (the Indian peafowl); to classical arts, textiles, and dances—all coming together to find harmony amongst their differences.
Republic Day marks the completion of India’s transition from the British Raj to an independent republic. On January 26, 1950, India's Constitution came into effect. The day also marks represents the anniversary of the declaration of Purna Swaraj, which translates to “complete freedom,” by the Indian National Congress in 1929.
Festivities embody the essence of diversity found in one of the world’s most populous nations, celebrated over a three-day period with cultural events displaying national pride.
In 1950, India embarked on its journey as a Republic, affirming the principles laid down in the Constitution.
This year, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the Chief Guest to the spectacle of the 90-minute celebrations of parade and tableaux.
