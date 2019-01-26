Republic Day LIVE Updates: Daredevils Perform Yoga Asanas on Bikes at Rajpath Parade

Motorcyclists showcase Yoga display, at Rajpath during Republic Day parade.
#republicdayindia : Motorcyclists showcase Yoga display, at Rajpath during Republic Day parade
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari at Republic Day parade at Rajpath in Delhi.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari at Republic Day parade at Rajpath in Delhi.
26 children including six girls and 20 boys have been honoured with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puruskar 2019.
26 children including six girls and 20 boys have been honoured with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puruskar 2019.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee to receive Bharat Ratna. He will go back to Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive the award at the same place where he has given away the nation’s most prestigious award himself. This time from his successor President Ram Nath Kovind. “I don’t know whether I deserve it”. This was former President Mukherjee’s first reaction when news reached him.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel celebrating Republic Day at 18,000 feet and -30 degree celsius in Ladakh.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel celebrating Republic Day at 18,000 feet and -30 degree celsius in Ladakh.
The railways will showcase its tableau in the Republic Day parade depicting the "transformation of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to Mahatma Gandhi" and highlight the yet-to-be-launched bullet train and Train 18. The tableau on the theme "Mohan se Mahatma" will depict the "transformation of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to Mahatma Gandhi" highlighting the incident in 1893.
The Veterans tableau-2019, showcasing the theme, 'Veterans: Accelerators in Nation's Growth'.
The Veterans tableau-2019, showcasing the theme, 'Veterans: Accelerators in Nation's Growth'.
On the occasion of 70th Republic Day, BSF exchange sweets with their Bangladeshi counterparts, at Fulbari, at Indo-Bangladesh border near Siliguri in West Bengal.
On the occasion of 70th Republic Day, BSF exchange sweets with their Bangladeshi counterparts, at Fulbari, at Indo-Bangladesh border near Siliguri in West Bengal.
The national anthem was sung was accompanied with the 21 gun salute at the Rajpath here during the Republic Day function. The well-coordinated gun salute by seven cannons of 2281 Field Regiment starts with the first note of the national anthem and ends with the last. The duration of the 21 gun salute coincides with the length of the national anthem. Each gun (25-pounder) is handled by a team of three personnel. The battery fires 21 rounds in 52 seconds.
Visuals of the main battle tank of the Indian Army - Visuals of the T-90 (Bhishma) - commanded by Captain Navneet Eric of 45 Cavalry on the Republic Day parade.
Visuals of the T-90 (Bhishma), the main battle tank of the Indian Army, commanded by Captain Navneet Eric of 45 Cavalry on the Republic Day parade.
Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, a militant-turned-soldier who laid down his life during an anti-terror operation at Shopian in Kashmir in November last year, has been awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award. President Ram Nath Kovind presented the award to the gallant soldier's wife Mahajabeen on the Republic Day.
Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani, who lost his life while killing 6 terrorists in an operation in Kashmir, awarded the Ashok Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind. Award was received by his wife and mother.
Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani, who lost his life while killing 6 terrorists in an operation in Kashmir, awarded the Ashok Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind. Award was received by his wife and mother.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Dr Manmohan Singh at Rajpath.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Dr Manmohan Singh at Rajpath.
Prime Minster Narendra Modi pays tribute at the Amar Jawan Jyoti on Republic Day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the Amar Jawan Jyoti on Republic Day.
Nanaji Deshmukh, prominent RSS ideologue established India's first Saraswati Sishu Mandir at Gorakhpur in 1950. He is credited with spreading the Sangh ideology by initiating the education movement to strengthen the organization, and, quite importantly, influence the mind of the youth.
Shashi Tharoor on Republic day tweeted, "...Let us celebrate unity and reject uniformity."
Shashi Tharoor on Republic day tweeted, "...Let us celebrate unity and reject uniformity."
Welcoming the decision to confer the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, to the state’s legendary singer Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has asked the Centre to preserve Assam’s culture and language by scrapping the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 (CAB) if it respects Assam’s heritage.
Fifty-eight tribal will be the guests of this year's Republic Day along with 22 tableaux of states and central government departments, and performance by school children will mark the 90-minute parade. Twenty-two tableaux from various states and central government departments on developmental, cultural and historical themes will be part of this year's Republic Day parade.
Republic day parade will begin at Rajpath at 9.50 am, prior to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tribute at the Amar Jawan Jyoti.
Republic day parade will begin at Rajpath at 9.50 am, prior to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tribute at the Amar Jawan Jyoti.
CLICK TO READ | Naveen Patnaik's Sister and Author Gita Mehta Declines Padma Shri to Avoid Pre-Poll 'Embarrassment'
In statement, Gita Mehta said the award may end up embarrassing both her and the government months before elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on Republic day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on Republic day. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians.
सभी देशवासियों को #गणतंत्रदिवस की शुभकामनाएं।
जय हिन्द!
CLICK TO READ | Republic Day Traffic Advisory: Roads You Should Avoid in Delhi Today
The traffic police have deployed 3,000 personnel to manage route diversions and ensure a safe and secure passage for the visiting dignitaries.
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan hoists tricolour in Vijayawada.
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan hoists tricolour in Vijayawada.
Crowds gather for the RepublicDay parade at Rajpath in Delhi.
Crowds gather for the RepublicDay parade at Rajpath in Delhi. President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa is the chief guest at the parade today.
