Republic Day 2019
Republic Day LIVE Updates: Daredevils Perform Yoga Asanas on Bikes at Rajpath Parade

News18.com | January 26, 2019, 11:26 AM IST
Event Highlights

Republic Day LIVE Updates: Celebrations for the 70th Republic Day are underway at the majestic Rajpath with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in attendance as the chief guest, amid unprecedented security deployment in the city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to the martyrs by laying a wreath at Amar Jawan Jyoti in the presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the three service chiefs. Later Modi, wearing his traditional kurta pajama and the trademark Nehru jacket, reached the Rajpath and received President Ram Nath Kovind and the chief guest President Ramaphosa.

At the unfurling of the tricolour, the band played the national anthem with a 21-gun salute fired in the background. Many senior leaders, including Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, and former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and Deve Gowda, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among those present on the occasion.
Jan 26, 2019 11:26 am (IST)

Motorcyclists showcase Yoga display, at Rajpath during Republic Day parade. 

Jan 26, 2019 11:25 am (IST)

Tableau of Karnataka is based on the 39th session of the Indian National Congress held in Belagavi in 1924, which was presided over by Mahatma Gandhi.

Jan 26, 2019 11:21 am (IST)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari at Republic Day parade at Rajpath in Delhi.

Jan 26, 2019 11:19 am (IST)

Tableau of Delhi showcases Gandhiji's association with Delhi and Birla House, which is now known as Gandhi Smriti. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his wife witness Republic Day parade at Rajpath.

Jan 26, 2019 11:18 am (IST)

26 children including six girls and 20 boys have been honoured with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puruskar 2019.

Jan 26, 2019 11:15 am (IST)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee to receive Bharat Ratna. He will go back to Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive the award at the same place where he has given away the nation’s most prestigious award himself. This time from his successor President Ram Nath Kovind. “I don’t know whether I deserve it”. This was former President Mukherjee’s first reaction when news reached him.

Jan 26, 2019 11:08 am (IST)

Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel celebrating Republic Day at 18,000 feet and -30 degree celsius in Ladakh.

Jan 26, 2019 11:06 am (IST)

Punjab tableau depicts the Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on Baisakhi day in 1919. It will be the third time in a row that Punjab is participating in the Republic Day parade.

Jan 26, 2019 10:49 am (IST)

Gujarat pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi march.

Jan 26, 2019 10:44 am (IST)

Camel Mounted Band of BSF playing 'Hum Hai Seema Suraksha Bal', at Rajpath.

Jan 26, 2019 10:41 am (IST)

The railways will showcase its tableau in the Republic Day parade depicting the "transformation of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to Mahatma Gandhi" and highlight the yet-to-be-launched bullet train and Train 18. The tableau on the theme "Mohan se Mahatma" will depict the "transformation of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to Mahatma Gandhi" highlighting the incident in 1893.

Jan 26, 2019 10:32 am (IST)

The Veterans tableau-2019, showcasing the theme, 'Veterans: Accelerators in Nation's Growth'. 

Jan 26, 2019 10:30 am (IST)

On the occasion of 70th Republic Day, BSF exchange sweets with their Bangladeshi counterparts, at Fulbari, at Indo-Bangladesh border near Siliguri in West Bengal.

Jan 26, 2019 10:26 am (IST)

The national anthem was sung was accompanied with the 21 gun salute at the Rajpath here during the Republic Day function. The well-coordinated gun salute by seven cannons of 2281 Field Regiment starts with the first note of the national anthem and ends with the last. The duration of the 21 gun salute coincides with the length of the national anthem. Each gun (25-pounder) is handled by a team of three personnel. The battery fires 21 rounds in 52 seconds. 

Jan 26, 2019 10:17 am (IST)

Visuals of the main battle tank of the Indian Army - Visuals of the T-90 (Bhishma) - commanded by Captain Navneet Eric of 45 Cavalry on the Republic Day parade. 

Jan 26, 2019 10:15 am (IST)

Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, a militant-turned-soldier who laid down his life during an anti-terror operation at Shopian in Kashmir in November last year, has been awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award. President Ram Nath Kovind presented the award to the gallant soldier's wife Mahajabeen on the Republic Day.

Jan 26, 2019 10:12 am (IST)

Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani, who lost his life while killing 6 terrorists in an operation in Kashmir, awarded the Ashok Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind. Award was received by his wife and mother. 

Jan 26, 2019 10:01 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Dr Manmohan Singh at Rajpath.

Jan 26, 2019 9:56 am (IST)

Prime Minster Narendra Modi pays tribute at the Amar Jawan Jyoti on Republic Day. 

Jan 26, 2019 9:54 am (IST)

Nanaji Deshmukh, prominent RSS ideologue established India's first Saraswati Sishu Mandir at Gorakhpur in 1950. He is credited with spreading the Sangh ideology by initiating the education movement to strengthen the organization, and, quite importantly, influence the mind of the youth.

Jan 26, 2019 9:47 am (IST)

Shashi Tharoor on Republic day tweeted, "...Let us celebrate unity and reject uniformity."

Jan 26, 2019 9:43 am (IST)
 

President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chiefs of armed force pays tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti.

Jan 26, 2019 9:41 am (IST)

Welcoming the decision to confer the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, to the state’s legendary singer Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has asked the Centre to preserve Assam’s culture and language by scrapping the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 (CAB) if it respects Assam’s heritage.

Jan 26, 2019 9:24 am (IST)

Fifty-eight tribal will be the guests of this year's Republic Day along with 22 tableaux of states and central government departments, and performance by school children will mark the 90-minute parade. Twenty-two tableaux from various states and central government departments on developmental, cultural and historical themes will be part of this year's Republic Day parade. 

Jan 26, 2019 9:18 am (IST)

Republic day parade will begin at Rajpath at 9.50 am, prior to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tribute at the Amar Jawan Jyoti.

Jan 26, 2019 9:04 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Naveen Patnaik's Sister and Author Gita Mehta Declines Padma Shri to Avoid Pre-Poll 'Embarrassment'

In statement, Gita Mehta said the award may end up embarrassing both her and the government months before elections.

Jan 26, 2019 8:40 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on Republic day.

Jan 26, 2019 8:34 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Republic Day Traffic Advisory: Roads You Should Avoid in Delhi Today

The traffic police have deployed 3,000 personnel to manage route diversions and ensure a safe and secure passage for the visiting dignitaries.

Jan 26, 2019 8:33 am (IST)

Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan hoists tricolour in Vijayawada.

Jan 26, 2019 8:32 am (IST)

Crowds gather for the RepublicDay parade at Rajpath in Delhi. 

Republic Day LIVE Updates: Daredevils Perform Yoga Asanas on Bikes at Rajpath Parade

The overall theme for the Republic Day celebrations this year is the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and tableaux of many states, themed on him, are lined up for the occasion.

Officials said Ramaphosa is the second South African president, after Nelson Mandela, to attend the grand event as its chief guest.

Four Indian National Army (INA) veterans, aged over 90 years, took part in the parade, among the many firsts for a Republic Day parade.

India's military might was also on display, with the artillery gun system M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers, recently acquired from the US, and K9 Vajra, a self-propelled artillery gun, showcased on Rajpath, being new additions this year.

'Nari Shakti' (women power) was on full display on the ceremonial boulevard with an all-woman Assam Rifles contingent creating history this year by participating for the first time in the parade, which was led by Maj Khushboo Kanwar.

Contingents of the Navy, Army Service Corps and a unit of Corps of Signals (transportable satellite terminal) were led by women officers too, as the crowd cheered.

The tableaux of Sikkim, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal, Tripura, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Uttarakhand were also displayed on the occasion.

The parade commenced in a cold weather amid a heavy security blanket with thousands of security personnel, anti-aircraft guns and sharpshooters deployed in view of the event.

The march began with showering of flower petals by helicopters led by the parade commander, parade second-in-command and Param Vir Chakra and Ashoka Chakra awardees.

The Indian Army's T-90 tank, Ballway Machine Pikate (BMP-II/IIK), Surface Mine Clearing System, 155 mm/52 Calibre Tracked Self-propelled Gun (K-9 Vajra), Transportable Satellite Terminal, Troop Level Radar and Akash Weapon System were also showcased at the parade.

Chilly weather conditions failed to dampen the spirits of people who came to watch the parade.



