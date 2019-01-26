English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Republic Day: Narendra Modi Greets Nation Before Heading for Rajpath Parade
Several leaders took to social media to extend their greetings on the occasion. Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who is recuperating after a surgery in a hospital in the US, also extended his greetings.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the joint statement with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (unseen), following a meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people on the country's 70th Republic Day on Saturday.
"Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians," he tweeted.
Several leaders took to social media to extend their greetings on the occasion.
"As we celebrate #RepublicDay2019, let us renew our vow to our country: let us strive to live up to the ideals of justice, liberty and equality as enshrined in the constitution. Let us move towards a stronger, better India. Let us, with fierce pride, say in one voice: JAI HIND!" Union Minister Rajya Vardhan Singh Rathore tweeted.
Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who is recuperating after a surgery in a hospital in the US, tweeted, "#RepublicDay2019 greetings to everyone. Happy 70th #RepublicDay2019".
Railways Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, "70 & Growing Strong: As India celebrates its 70th #RepublicDay, let us cherish the memory of the day when we became an Independent Republic, and look ahead with aspiration & zeal towards building a New India."
Union Ministers Maneka Gandhi, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar and J P Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to extend their greetings.
The Republic Day parade will begin with the laying of a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate by the Prime Minister. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the chief guest at the event.
The parade will start from Vijay Chowk and pass through Rajpath, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and proceed for the Red Fort. Twenty-two tableaux of states and central government departments will be showcased during the 90-minute parade.
